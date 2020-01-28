We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Calling Every 'Teen Mom' Fan: Brianna Jaramillo Has Met a Special Someone

"I'm still not sure about putting myself out there again [...] even though I'm lonely, I really enjoy taking the time to focus on being a good mom to Braeson," Brianna Jaramillo said in a crucial scene of the Season 2 premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. 

Moving to Portland came with a few challenges for the 20-year-old single mother, and finding her feet in the world of dating hasn't been easy. However, as a new Teen Mom clip reveals, Brianna Jaramillo might have found a new boyfriend

So, where did 'Teen Mom' star Brianna Jaramillo meet her new boyfriend?

The Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star and her new crush, Jaden, started talking on Tinder a while ago. However, they have yet to meet. Jaden lives in Texas, which already posed some impediments. Currently, they're trying to keeping in touch via messages, and it's uncertain when they will be able to go on their first date.