Calling Every 'Teen Mom' Fan: Brianna Jaramillo Has Met a Special Someone

"I'm still not sure about putting myself out there again [...] even though I'm lonely, I really enjoy taking the time to focus on being a good mom to Braeson," Brianna Jaramillo said in a crucial scene of the Season 2 premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.

Moving to Portland came with a few challenges for the 20-year-old single mother, and finding her feet in the world of dating hasn't been easy. However, as a new Teen Mom clip reveals, Brianna Jaramillo might have found a new boyfriend.