'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Baltierra Revealed the Status of Butch's Sobriety

"He’s just kind of doing his own thing," Catelynn said about Butch. But their lack of communication is more one-sided, she hinted.

"It’s not that we cut ties with him," she said. "It’s just that we more or less don’t get super involved."

She also revealed that she's not entirely sure where Butch is at in his sobriety.

"Honestly we are so not involved that we don’t know if he’s sober or not," she shared.