'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Baltierra Revealed the Status of Butch's Sobriety

'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Baltierra Revealed the Status of Butch's SobrietyBy Allison Cacich
It’s been a difficult few years for Butch Baltierra. The 57-year-old, who’s the father of Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, relapsed after completing a stint in rehab.
Fans of the MTV series watched Tyler drop his dad off at a treatment center (that he also paid for) in a Season 7 episode.
While many hoped that would help Butch get on the right track once and for all, that sadly wasn't the case. Butch's daughter-in-law, Catelynn Baltierra, finally spoke out about where Butch is in his sobriety. Here’s what we know about the Michigan native’s latest struggles.
What happened to Butch on Teen Mom?
Tyler first revealed that his dad had fallen off the wagon in June during an appearance on Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos.
"So right now, we go back to square one of this whole relapse thing and kind of ride this train out and see what happens," the 28-year-old said at the time.
On the Teen Mom OG reunion special in July, Butch addressed his relapse for the first time, admitting that it happened in early 2019 just a few weeks after Tyler celebrated his sobriety in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"I’m back and I’m trying to get it right," Butch said on camera. "I turned 57... and I’m getting old. I damn sure ain’t going back to prison, I know that!"
The reality star has been in jail multiple times on charges involving drugs, home invasion, and larceny, among other things.
"I’m trying to rebond with my family," Butch added. "I get to meet my new granddaughter soon I hope. I still ain’t met her yet. I know I’m egotistic, self-centered, and all that. I’m an idiot sometimes, most of the time. But I wanted to let [the fans] know what’s happening."
Catelynn Baltierra gave a heartbreaking update about Butch.
In an August of 2019 interview with In Touch Weekly, the young mother confirmed that she and her husband Tyler still communicated with his father, but that it was infrequent. She also said that she and Tyler still care for Butch, but that they can't act as his parents.
At the end of the day, he’s still family, Catelynn concluded. "I think that [Tyler and I] both love Butch very much, but he’s an adult and has to make his own decisions and live with whatever he chooses. We will always love him and be here for him."
Though Catelynn was somewhat optimistic about her father-in-law's future during the summertime, things have since changed. The Teen Mom OG star exclusively told Champion Daily that she and Tyler are speaking to Butch less and less.
"He’s just kind of doing his own thing," Catelynn said about Butch. But their lack of communication is more one-sided, she hinted.
"It’s not that we cut ties with him," she said. "It’s just that we more or less don’t get super involved."
She also revealed that she's not entirely sure where Butch is at in his sobriety.
"Honestly we are so not involved that we don’t know if he’s sober or not," she shared.
She then confirmed her earlier sentiments about her and Tyler's feelings toward Butch.
"He’s got so much potential that I hope one day he is fully okay with who he is as a person, that he doesn’t need anything in his life," she explained. "Besides himself and his children."
Though Butch had said he wanted to meet his granddaughter, Vaeda, Catelynn also admitted that the pair still hasn't met. She also noted that her older daughter, Nova, never asks about her grandpa, because she doesn't remember him.
Tyler's sister, Amber, had also struggled with sobriety in the past. Catelynn confirmed that her sister-in-law is still sober, and that Amber is also not communicating with her dad.
"I don’t believe Amber talks to him, but I could be wrong," she said.
Though things have certainly changed in the dynamic between the Teen Mom OG star, her husband, and her father-in-law, Catelynn still wishes nothing but good things for Butch.
"I just hope one day he’s 100% secure with himself," she said. "When he’s doing good, he’s such a joy to be around!"
