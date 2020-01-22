We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Teen Mom OG' Star Catelynn Baltierra Revealed the Status of Butch's Sobriety

It’s been a difficult few years for Butch Baltierra. The 57-year-old, who’s the father of Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra, relapsed after completing a stint in rehab. 

Fans of the MTV series watched Tyler drop his dad off at a treatment center (that he also paid for) in a Season 7 episode.

While many hoped that would help Butch get on the right track once and for all, that sadly wasn't the case. Butch's daughter-in-law, Catelynn Baltierra, finally spoke out about where Butch is in his sobriety. Here’s what we know about the Michigan native’s latest struggles. 