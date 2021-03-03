Here's What Former 'Teen Mom' Star Farrah Abraham Is up to in 2021

When we first met Farrah Abraham on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, she was a 17-year-old whose boyfriend tragically died in a car accident one month before the birth of their daughter.

Farrah welcomed Sophia in 2009 — and before long the mother-daughter duo was featured on Teen Mom, MTV's spinoff that also starred Amber Portwood, Catelynn Baltierra, and Maci Bookout.