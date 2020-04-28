Meet Amber Portwood's New Boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia

Amber Portwood was arrested for battery on July 5, 2019, after she used a machete to break into a room where then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and their son, James, were hiding. The star of Teen Mom OG received a great deal of criticism for her conduct, with some viewers venturing so far as to petition for her immediate removal from the show.

However, Amber is about to prove them wrong. The April 28, 2020 episode of Teen Mom OG will revolve around her new boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia.