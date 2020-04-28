Meet Amber Portwood's New Boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia

Meet Amber Portwood's New Boyfriend, Dimitri GarciaBy Leila Kozma
Amber Portwood was arrested for battery on July 5, 2019, after she used a machete to break into a room where then-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and their son, James, were hiding. The star of Teen Mom OG received a great deal of criticism for her conduct, with some viewers venturing so far as to petition for her immediate removal from the show.
However, Amber is about to prove them wrong. The April 28, 2020 episode of Teen Mom OG will revolve around her new boyfriend, Dimitri Garcia.
Meet Dimitri Garcia, Amber Portwood's new boyfriend.
Dimitri Garcia is a Belgian native who relocated to the U.S. to spend more time with the Teen Mom OG star. He and Amber started talking on social media in the autumn of 2019, and they hit it off immediately. As their relationship began to evolve, the Belgium-native saw that it was time to take a big leap and start a new life in the U.S.
According to The Sun, Dimitri first reached out to Amber to compliment her beautiful looks. They soon discovered that they share the same passion for childrearing. Dimitri has two children, a son and a daughter, just like Amber. They started talking regularly— and the rest was history.
A source close to the couple informed US Weekly that the relationship is still in its early stages. "Amber is dating him. Dimitri has only seen her show [Teen Mom OG] a few times," the insider explained.
"He’s not a superfan or anything; he’s just a guy who happened to watch the show. He thought she was pretty and reached out to her via social media," they added. "She’s just getting to know him. They’ve been spending time together at her place. He’s a breath of fresh air," they said.
Amber was charged with three felonies in July 2019.
Amber was dating her previous partner, Andrew Glennon, for three years but decided to part ways after an incident which began when the mom of two attempted to slap Andrew on the neck while he was holding their one-year-old son, James.
Amber proceeded to chase Andrew and James around the house, before using a machete to try to break into the room they were hiding in. Andrew was left with no choice but to call the police, hoping that they would be able to defend him against the raging star.
In October 2019, Amber was sentenced to 906 days on probation, The Ashley Reality Roundup reports. As part of the deal, she is required to attend court-ordered parenting classes and meetings held by Battery Invention Program. What's more, she has to undergo regular mental health assessment sessions and substance abuse screenings. She will be required to stay in Marion County, In. until after her sentence is completed.
If she fails to comply with the regulations, her case will be reevaluated. How this might affect her relationship with Dimitri remains unknown.
Catch new episodes of Teen Mom OG every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.