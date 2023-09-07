Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom OG Maci Bookout Reveals Ryan Edwards' Overdose "Genuinely Scared" Her In April 2023, Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was rushed to the hospital for an overdose. Now, his ex Maci is opening up about the tragic situation. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 7 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET Source: MTV

Life in the limelight isn't easy, and there are plenty of public figures who agree — including Ryan Edwards. The reality TV star, best known for the Teen Mom franchise, has struggled with substance abuse and legal issues for many years. In April 2023, Ryan overdosed and was found unresponsive in his car. He's since recovered, but his ex, Maci Bookout, opened up about the terrifying situation during the September 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Read on for more details, including how Ryan's overdose affected his and Maci's son, Bentley.

Source: MTV

Maci Bookout broke down in tears while discussing Ryan Edwards' overdose.

At the beginning of the Sept. 6, 2023 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ryan was in a rehab facility as part of a court-ordered 30-day stint. This took a toll on his relationship with Bentley, and Maci said it was "really tough" on their teenage son because he and Ryan were closer than ever before.

After just two weeks in the facility, Ryan wanted to leave — and he did, which Maci wasn't happy about. Just days after his departure from rehab, Maci received the devastating news that Ryan overdosed. He was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of his car, which was still running.

"When I found out that Ryan had overdosed, that's truly the first time I was genuinely scared," Maci said while tearing up. "Having to have that conversation with Bentley, and just seeing that… I know how I felt hearing it, but Ryan's not my dad." "All of it is so hard. Bentley feels all of that times a million, and he's a kid," Maci continued. "I think the biggest thing is like, making sure that Bentley was a priority. But as a mom, you can't just get a Band-Aid. It's so hard.

Two doses of Narcan — a powerful drug that reverses an opioid overdose — were used to revive Ryan. "They did not get him back until after he was at the hospital," Maci told her friends. She said she thinks Ryan believes he's "invincible," while also pointing out that Bentley is aware of everything that's going on in his dad's life.

Following his hospitalization, the Teen Mom star was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI), and violating his probation. Authorities found a small bag containing a crystal-type substance and another bag full of blue powder in his pockets.

On April 20, Ryan pleaded guilty to harassment charges against his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, and was sentenced to nearly one year in jail. He was released from prison in July 2023 and entered a halfway house.

As of this writing, Ryan seems to be doing much better. Maci previously disclosed to E! News that she and Ryan were "in a good place" and that he's been showing up "more consistently now than maybe he ever has before."

Plus, in August 2023, Bentley took to Instagram and posted a photo of himself posing with his dad, his stepdad Taylor McKinney, and his grandfather, Larry Edwards, on the golf course. "Family," he captioned the post.