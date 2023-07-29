Home > Television > Reality TV > Teen Mom: The Next Chapter How Is 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Star Maci Bookout Doing? Here's a Health Update How is Maci Bookout from MTV's 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' doing? Here is a look into the reality TV star's health, both mentally and physically. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jul. 29 2023, Updated 12:55 p.m. ET Source: MTV

From Teen Mom to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, fans have gotten to know Maci Bookout and her family really well, which means that they've seen the ups and down that she's been through over the years.

How is Maci doing now? Is she struggling with anything—maybe with her ex Ryan? Here is a look into Maci's current state of mind and health, and how the reality TV star is handling parenting.

How is 'Teen Mom' star Maci Bookout's health?

It was initially reported by The Ashley's Reality Roundup that Maci has been dealing with a health issue. While it was previously labeled as a cryptic "health crisis," more information has come to light.

"Now, it’s been revealed that Maci’s 'health crisis' is due to medical problems she believes are due to her breast implants," the outlet revealed about the reality TV star.

Fans have been speculating that Maci had plastic surgery since as early as 2020. Meanwhile, aside from plastic surgery, she has always been open about her health.

For instance, she didn't hold back from sharing that she has been diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome before giving birth to her daughter Jayde Carter.

Maci's health crisis stems deeper than plastic surgery.

Not only does Maci suffer from PTSD from a very tragic incident, which involved a gas station shooting that she witnessed, but she has been on an emotional rollercoaster with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards since the beginning of their relationship.

Ryan is in and out of jail, which has an effect on their son Bentley. However, Maci spoke with Us Weekly in July 2023 and said that his relationship with Bentley has improved.

She said, "I think as crazy as it is, because he is in jail right now, he shows up and communicates with Bentley, I think, more consistently now than he ever has, which is mind-blowing."

Maci is also struggling with the changing demands of motherhood.

Speaking of Bentley, he is currently 14 years old, which is three years younger than when Maci gave birth to him as a teen mom. That being said, he is getting to the age of being more independent and that is a challenge for her.

Talking to People she said, "Teenage years are an absolute blast and they are an absolute struggle. It is difficult because it's gotten to the stage where he wants to make his own decisions and deal with the consequences of those."

But, the proud mother added that she is learning to let go. "I'm like 'Maci, you just have to let him like just let him do it.' Even though you know it's totally not going to work out, you just gotta let him learn."