'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Star Ashley Jones Mourns the Loss of Her Older Brother 'Teen Mom' star Ashley Jones's brother, Deandre Washington, isn't part of the MTV series, but he died during the filming of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.' By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 27 2023, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

It's no secret that Ashley Jones has had her ups and downs with the Teen Mom franchise. She wasn't even featured in the Season 1B premiere of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. And when MTV tweeted about her brother Deandre Washington's death in December 2022, the reality star took issue with it and felt slighted that it came weeks after the news had already been released. Still, Ashley part of the second half of the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

And now, some viewers are curious about what happened to Ashley's brother. The two episodes that aired on July 26 delve into Ashley's loss and how her family coped with it during the early days after learning of her 32-year-old brother's death. Although Ashley previously tweeted that she thought MTV took too long to share condolences about her brother's death, it is part of her storyline on the show.

What happened to Ashley's brother Deandre Washington on 'Teen Mom'?

Both Ashley and her husband, Bariki "Bar" Smith open up about the tragic and sudden loss of Ashley's brother in Season 1B of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Bar explains that "the family did take a major loss" and says that, because he and Ashley want to be "transparent" about their struggles, they made the choice to open up about it on the show.

"He was my only brother," Ashley tearfully says in a confessional-type interview on the show. "And there's just a different relationship that I have with my sister than I had with my brother. He would teach me things. It just was different."

Bar then tells producers in their living room that he had never heard Ashley scream like she did when she found out her brother died. In December 2022, The Sun reported that Ashley's brother Deandre had been found dead outside of a San Francisco train station in the early hours of the morning.

At the time, police told The Sun that they responded to reports of an unresponsive male and Deandre was declared dead with "no foul play suspected." Since the news broke in late 2022, no further details were released to the public.

Ashley is close to her sister Chris on and off 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.'