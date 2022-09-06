Kail Is Noticeably Absent From 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
There are some Teen Mom stars who feel like they grow out of the show at some point and Kail Lowry is a prime example of that. Not only did she stop filming halfway through Season 11 of Teen Mom 2, only to return briefly before the end, but she's absent from the spinoff.
So why isn't Kail in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter?
Kail has made her feelings regarding filming clear on both the show and on social media. And, it seems, she has several gripes about sharing parts of her life that she would otherwise prefer to keep private.
That's all well and good, but this is reality TV and MTV producers can't just not poke and prod to get the juicy details of her life. And now, it seems, Kail is out of the Teen Mom franchise for good.
Why isn't Kail in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'?
A handful of other moms from the franchise, including fellow Teen Mom 2 stars Leah Messer, Jade Cline, Ashley Jones, and Briana DeJesus, are part of the spinoff. But Kail is the only mom from Teen Mom 2 who didn't make the leap to the new series, which looks like it will replace both of the original Teen Mom shows in the franchise.
Kail announced her exit from Teen Mom 2 during its Season 11 reunion special. When Dr. Drew asked if Kail wanted to stay on the show, she replied that she needed to do her own thing.
"I think this needs to be my farewell," Kail said at the time. "I think I'm ready. I think that we should just part ways. This should be the end."
It looks like her departure from the franchise includes Teen Mom: The Next Chapter so she can distance herself from all things Teen Mom.
Kail said in a May 2022 comment on Facebook that she "declined the new show [Teen Mom: Family Reunion], and Girls' Night In."
Kail wasn't in the 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion' spinoff either.
Before Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, there was Teen Mom: Family Reunion. Like the new spinoff, the latter featured moms from the franchise, including some of Kail's direct co-stars.
But Kail was also absent from that spinoff. Kail said on the I Need Wine with Ashley and Jessica podcast that she chose not to be part of Family Reunion so she could avoid any unnecessary drama.
She also said on the podcast that she worried she might not be able to find childcare for all four of her kids for the duration of filming. Whatever the case may be, though, it looks like Kail is focusing on motherhood and her own multiple podcasts as she stays off MTV. At least for now.
Watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.