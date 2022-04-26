Then there's Coffee Convos, which Kailyn hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. So even if Kailyn opts not to be part of the Teen Mom franchise if the shows officially combine, she has plenty of outlets on which she can continue to share her story.

But if she has it her way, it seems like Kailyn would much rather star in her own reality show.

Watch Teen Mom 2 on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.