'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' Is Full of Fan Favorites and Controversial Moms
How do you revive a franchise that always seems in danger of cancellation? Create a brand new spinoff, of course. At least, that's what the producers behind Teen Mom seem to believe.
And now, we will soon have Teen Mom: The Next Chapter as another official series with some of the moms who have been with the franchise for a long time.
But who is in the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter cast? If you've watched any of the shows under the Teen Mom umbrella, then you'll recognize most, if not all, of the moms in the spinoff set to premiere on MTV on Sept. 6, 2022.
The 15-episode season features moms from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and they're all back, ready to share more parts of their lives with fans.
Who is in the 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter' cast?
In a perfect world, we would have the most problematic cast members, like Jenelle Evans, back for this Teen Mom spinoff. Unfortunately, there's no word of her returning to the franchise after years away. However, we are getting some other notable moms.
Like Amber Portwood from Teen Mom OG and her real life close friend and co-star Catelynn Baltierra. Cheyenne Floyd and Maci McKinney, who are also from OG and helped organize Teen Mom: Family Reunion, are also onboard for this show.
Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, and Leah Messer from Teen Mom 2 are part of the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter too. There are rumors about this show permanently replacing Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, but MTV hasn't yet announced an official cancellation for the two long running MTV series.
It would make sense for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter to replace the other two shows, though. With some of the moms who are more willing to share intimate details of their private lives with cameras onboard, it could mean a series that dives even deeper into the drama. Which, let's be honest, is what viewers are here for anyway.
Speaking of which, noticeably absent from the cast list is Kailyn Lowry, who quit half-way through Season 11 and returned toward the end. So if the idea is to create a Teen Mom show with moms who are fully onboard with the format of the reality show, then it makes sense to get rid of the other two shows.
Is Farrah Abraham coming back for the 'Teen Mom' spinoff?
Like Jenelle, Farrah Abraham is a former Teen Mom star whose drama and general attitude during filming makes fans want her to return to the franchise permanently. She had a brief appearance in Teen Mom: Family Reunion, but she's not in the trailer for this particular spinoff. Instead, Farrah keeps busy attracting attention from fans and critics on social media.
She often shares videos and posts showing off various cosmetic procedures she gets and TikToks she makes with daughter Sophia Laurent Abraham. But just because Farrah isn't part of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, it doesn't necessarily mean she'll never be part of the latest spinoff. Just don't expect her to pop in for this one right now.
Watch Teen Mom: The Next Chapter on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV starting on Sept. 6, 2022.