The Real Reason Why Lexi Tatman Left 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' After Season 1

Reality shows may come and go, but Teen Mom is forever. The franchise first premiered on MTV in 2009. More than a decade and several spinoffs later, the series is still going strong. Over the years, viewers have been introduced to a number of expectant moms — one of which is Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Lexi Tatman.

Lexi and her baby daddy, Kyler Lopez. made their debut in Season 1. However, the couple did not return for Season 2 or Season 3. So, what happened to Lexi? Here’s why she really left the show.