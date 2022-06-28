Kayla From 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' on Drama With Luke's Family in Season 3B: "New Issues Arise" (EXCLUSIVE)
The first part of Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant was a doozy for Kayla and her boyfriend, Luke. After some major relationship troubles and cheating allegations, Luke's family lashed out against Kayla, and she didn't take it lying down.
Now, with new drama in Season 3B, fans will need a refresher on what happened between Kayla and Luke's family on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.
In the first part of Season 3, Luke's mom, who was once a shoulder for Kayla to lean on, turned against her when Kayla reconnected with a former boyfriend who she believed might be the father of her first child. It was later revealed that he wasn't, but it was one more issue to widen the rift between Kayla and Luke's family.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify ahead of the Season 3B premiere, Kayla shared some details about where she stands with Luke's family and even Luke himself, with whom she shares one child.
What happened between Kayla and Luke's family on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant'?
In the first part of Season 3, Kayla and Luke were in the midst of some major relationship problems when she decided to leave his family's Thanksgiving dinner early. Not only did Luke's mom and sister have an issue with Kayla's abrupt exit, but they were also concerned about the fact that she left with her ex — they even accused Kayla of hooking up with him behind Luke's back.
Now, in Season 3B, there's more drama. Although Kayla couldn't divulge all of the details to us, she did share her thoughts on the ongoing drama between herself and Luke's family.
"Luke's family and I aren't in a good spot for this whole season again," Kayla revealed. "I've seen people asking if it's still about the old Thanksgiving drama … [it is] partly. But new issues arise. They did some things I just can't mess with or respect at all."
She added that she was "extremely close" to Luke's sister, who accused her of cheating on Luke. Now, in Season 3B, the drama continues.
Luke proposes to Kayla in Season 3B of 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.'
Even if Kayla still isn't in the best place with Luke's family on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, her relationship with Luke seems to be on the mend now. In the Season 3B trailer, Luke proposes to Kayla. In the promo, it's not clear what her answer is.
However, she told us, "I think how we end up will shock a lot of people."
Is Kayla still in contact with Stephan?
Another big part of Kayla's storyline has been her ongoing co-parenting battles with her son's father, Stephan. On the show, he hasn't been super consistent with visits or financially assisting in taking care of their son. There's a chance viewers won't see him in Season 3B.
"Co-parenting with Stephan is nonexistent," Kayla shared with Distractify. "He hasn't seen Izaiah since he was one."
Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.