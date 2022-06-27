Kayla Brings up Her Abortion in the 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Season 3B Premiere (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
The first half of Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant showed Kayla Sessler's struggles with her boyfriend, Luke Davis, as they went through a rough patch and considered breaking up altogether. Kayla also shared the story of her abortion after she dealt with an unplanned pregnancy in the Teen Mom spinoff.
In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Season 3B premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla opens up to the other moms about her experience.
Kayla talks about why she shared her abortion story on 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.'
In the clip, most of the other moms in the show — Rachel Beaver, Brianna Jaramillo, and Kiaya Elliott — meet up with Kayla. They talk about some of their shared experiences on the show, but also the different difficulties they've faced. For Kayla, one of those big difficulties was her abortion in the second part of Season 3.
"We put everything out there," Kayla says. "Even the stuff that, like, we know we're gonna get hate for, the stuff that's uncomfortable to talk about. You think I wanna tell people I got an abortion? No. I think the reason I decided to [be open about it] was because I wish there [was] someone that I could have watched go through it and [see] how they dealt with it … because me going through it, I had no idea. ... I went into it blind as f--k because no one talks about it."
How many kids does Kayla from 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' have now?
Kayla has one son, Izaiah, with ex Stephan Alexander, and a daughter, Ariah, with Luke. As of right now, it doesn't look like Kayla has plans to have any other children — and, judging by the ongoing drama between Kayla and Luke's family that's teased in the Season 3B trailer, that's probably best for the time being.
Are the 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' moms really friends?
Although Kayla and the rest of the young moms on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant didn't start out the series as friends, they are now. In fact, in Season 3B, they're all brought together on a group trip to help them connect with each other and lean on one another for support.
In the same clip during which Kayla talks about her abortion, Rachel comments on the fact that they can all better connect in real life rather than over their phones.
So, unlike much of the cast of Teen Mom OG or Teen Mom 2, Kayla and the rest of the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast seem to be genuine friends outside of the franchise. Instead of looking at each other as competition, they appear to see each other as equals as they all share their lives with the world.
Watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.