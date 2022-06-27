Kayla Brings up Her Abortion in the 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Season 3B Premiere (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

The first half of Season 3 of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant showed Kayla Sessler's struggles with her boyfriend, Luke Davis, as they went through a rough patch and considered breaking up altogether. Kayla also shared the story of her abortion after she dealt with an unplanned pregnancy in the Teen Mom spinoff.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Season 3B premiere of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Kayla opens up to the other moms about her experience.