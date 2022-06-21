Rachel From 'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' Isn't Afraid To Share Her Personal Life With Fans
If there's one Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant cast member fans can't get enough of, it's Rachel Beaver. She has garnered discussion among fans since she first joined the series and her honesty and willingness to share intimate details about her life has helped her curry favor with most viewers. Naturally, what many want to know at this time is who Rachel from Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant is dating now.
Rachel has shared multiple romances onscreen in the Teen Mom spinoff. And, despite those romances fizzling (also caught on camera), she makes no excuses for herself and she seems to prefer to be as real as possible.
It's one of the reasons why some fans even want Rachel to get her own show at some point. While we can't confirm that will ever happen for the Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant star, we can say we see the appeal.
Who is Rachel from 'Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant' dating now?
Right now, it doesn't look like Rachel is dating anyone. Of course that could change, or she's keeping a romance on the hush hush. But Rachel has never been known to keep such things private.
Her past serious boyfriends have been part of not only her life on social media, but also Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. So, since there's no one new in any of her recent posts, it's safe to say that Rachel is happily single at the moment.
That doesn't mean she isn't having fun, though. Season 4 of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant changes things up a bit with a group trip for the young moms. During the trip, they have the chance to bond over shared experiences and gain insight from each other too.
It's possible that some of the other moms' resilience at failed relationships rubs off on Rachel and she decides to stay out of serious relationships for the time being.
Rachel was previously criticized by Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant fans for allowing her three-year-old daughter, Hazelee, to call her now ex-boyfriend Noah "Daddy." Rachel admitted on the show during Season 3 that her daughter's close bond with Noah worried her because she knew the toddler could get too attached to him too quickly.
Perhaps she has learned from that mistake since then.
Rachel's ex, Drew, was released from prison during filming.
If Rachel is indeed single and has no intention of jumping into another relationship, it's honestly for the best. The Season 4 trailer teases possible drama between Rachel and Drew Brooks, Hazelee's father. At one point in the trailer, Rachel tells someone, "Drew got out of prison."
In April 2022, Drew was arrested for attempted murder. Since then, there haven't been reports to announce a trial date or even a conviction, however. And, judging by Rachel's claims about Drew in the Season 4 trailer, the charges could have even been dropped.
But the fact that there's still so much unfinished business with her ex proves how better off Rachel is single.
Watch Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST starting on June 28, 2022.