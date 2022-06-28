Kiaya From 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Calls Co-Parenting With X'Zayveon "Super Nerve-Racking" at First (EXCLUSIVE)
Season 3B of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant finally introduces viewers to Kiaya's ex and baby daddy, X'Zayveon, when he's released from prison. But what fans are likely to want to know, following the reunion of the two and X'Zayveon's renewed relationship with their son Amour, is if Kiaya and X'Zayveon are together now after Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant.
It's a concern echoed by Kiaya's on-again, off-again girlfriend Teazha on the show too. And it's only natural for her to have had some fears about Kiaya developing new feelings for her ex once he came home.
In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kiaya shared what her relationship with X'Zayveon is like now and how she feels about Teazha after another dramatic portion of the season.
Are Kiaya and X'Zayveon from 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' together now?
Kiaya and X'Zayveon were never together on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. When Kiaya joined the show in Season 2, X'Zayveon was already in prison for receiving a stolen firearm, possession of a weapon and ammo, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.
Kiaya and X'Zayveon conceived their son, Amour, while Kiaya was on the outs with her girlfriend at the time, Teazha. So, while Kiaya and X'Zayveon were never in a long-term relationship, they did have a baby together.
In Season 3B, X'Zayveon is out of prison and ready to build a relationship with his toddler son. But, according to Kiaya, that doesn't include building a romantic relationship with her.
"I didn't even think we'd get along, to be honest," Kiaya told Distractify when we asked if she considered getting back together with X'Zayveon after his release.
However, she added, they are successfully co-parenting.
"It's great having X'Zayveon around," Kiaya said. "At first it was super nerve-racking thinking about the co-parenting dynamic, but we all are getting along great."
Kiaya is still on and off with her girlfriend Teazha.
Since Kiaya and X'Zayveon are content in their co-parenting relationship, where does that leave Kiaya and Teazha? Viewers have seen lots of ups and downs in that relationship. And, while Kiaya couldn't tell us where she and Teazha stand now, she did explain that Teazha is important to her no matter what.
Teazha has helped raise Kiaya and X'Zayveon's son, after all, and she's almost as much a part of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant as Kiaya is.
"Teazha is a very important part of my life," Kiaya told Distractify. "I mean, we've been together for seven years." But, she added, fans will have to "watch this season" to see what happens between them.
Kiaya is close to a few 'Teen Mom' stars.
Season 3B of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant takes a slightly different approach than the first couple of seasons in terms of storytelling. At some point in the season, Kiaya, along with the other moms, meet for a group trip. And, Kiaya shared with us, she is legitimately close to some of the moms in real life.
Kiaya is close to Kayla and Brianna from the show and she even speaks to Cheyenne from Teen Mom OG, with whom Kiaya said she is "good friends."
Of course what fans are really curious about, however, is the dynamic between Kiaya, Teazha, and X'Zayveon now, and that's a big part of her storyline this season.
You can watch Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.