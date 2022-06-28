Kiaya From 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Calls Co-Parenting With X'Zayveon "Super Nerve-Racking" at First (EXCLUSIVE)

It's a concern echoed by Kiaya's on-again, off-again girlfriend Teazha on the show too. And it's only natural for her to have had some fears about Kiaya developing new feelings for her ex once he came home.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Kiaya shared what her relationship with X'Zayveon is like now and how she feels about Teazha after another dramatic portion of the season.