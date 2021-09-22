Drama Has Already Started Brewing Between Cast Members on 'Teen Mom' Spinoff

The producers of Teen Mom are gearing up for a major crossover special. Earlier this month, The Ashley's Reality Roundup exclusively reported that MTV was putting together a spinoff series with cast members from Teen Mom OG , Teen Mom 2 , and Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant. The show is set to chronicle the moms altogether on a wellness retreat in San Diego. According to their source, "The producers are hoping that by putting girls who never work together in the same setting will be interesting."

They also said, “They are thinking the girls will do ‘healing exercises’ together like sound therapy, etc., and maybe group therapy.” Filming is reportedly already underway, and so far, Teen Mom 2 stars Briana DeJesus and her sister Brittany DeJesus have come aboard for the spinoff, as well as Jade Cline and Ashley Jones. Young and Pregnant stars Kayla Sessler and Kiaya Elliott are also said to be participating, and Maci Bookout is set to appear.

The show will model other networks and its all-star specials, like Bravo’s forthcoming Real Housewives All-Stars , where several Housewives will spend eight days in Turks & Caicos together. Hopefully, things will go smoother than the Teen Mom show. There has already been some drama. Apparently, Jade, Briana, and Brittany got into an altercation with Ashley. Here's what we know about the Teen Mom spinoff feud.

Apparently, while filming the spinoff, Ashley still refused to apologize to Jade about things from their past, and then Briana and Brittany got involved when they took Jade's side. Currently, Jade, Briana, and Brittany are staying at a different hotel than the other ladies who are filming. The feud was first leaked by Briana and Brittany's mom, Roxanne DeJesus, who took to Instagram Live to say that she was totally fed up with the series and its cameras.

The feud was between Ashley and Jade, which seems to have stemmed from an incident in 2019. Ashley was displeased that Jade was promoted to Teen Mom 2 before she was, and then at a 2019 reunion, Ashley tried to start something with Jade. "It seems Ashley wasn't happy that Jade got on Teen Mom 2 and she came for her," a source told Champion Daily in 2019. "A massive fight broke out, and Jade and Ashley almost got into a physical altercation. It was truly insane."

One of the main goals for the retreat was supposed to be a chance for the ladies to heal from past debacles; however, on their first night, the drama started to brew amongst a few of the ladies. An insider told The Ashley , "The first night was supposed to be just the girls of the cast hanging out, and everyone making up with the girls who they had fights with in the past. They hoped everyone would make-up on camera and then they could all move on without tension, but that didn't work out."

Roxanne DeJesus blasts the network and slams production. Is she leaving the 'Teen Mom' franchise?

When Roxanne got wind of the feud that transpired during the filming of the Teen Mom spinoff, she quickly took to social media. She didn't want the blogs to get ahold of the story first, so she decided to spill the tea about the beef. She shared, “It could end up on social media so that The Ashley could report on it before anyone else does. Well, too bad, I’m sayin’ it first! S--t broke out last night and guess what happened again?"

She goes on to say, "Three of the girls had to be taken to another location when in reality it should have been the opposite. Three girls didn’t go in there to be bullies. They went in there, minding their business, and s--t broke out. I don’t want to know what happened; I don’t even care at this point. I’m gonna hold the network responsible for that! Now you’re dealing with people’s real emotions, and when you get a reaction, then you’re concerned."

Source: MTV

She added, "You wanna get therapists involved, you wanna make sure you’re insured. No. I’m done. I’m f--king done. Something happened last night. Commotion broke out, words were said. I don’t think there was any altercation. I think it was a lot of barking between my two daughters, Jade, and Ashley. So they remove Jade, Brittany, and Briana, and they had them stay at another hotel.”