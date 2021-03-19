Luann de Lesseps Is Reportedly on the New 'Real Housewives' Spinoff

Longtime Bravo fans have dreamed of the day when the network would put together an all-star cast from several different cities from The Real Housewives franchise. The idea of OG cast members like Teresa Guidice, Ramona Singer, and Vicki Gunvalson all in a house together seems like a recipe for disaster (and perfect reality TV).

Reports seemed to confirm in February 2021 that a Real Housewives all-stars-esque series was, in fact, in the works. Bravo planned to have ladies from various Real Housewives franchises come together and vacation together on an island. So, who has been rumored to be on the spinoff and who is actually confirmed? We have all the details on the cast below!

As for other ladies rumored to be on the show, they include Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards, and Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore.

A source informed Page Six that Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps aka The Countess has been officially cast in the spinoff, the outlet reported. The outlet also speculated that Luanne’s Real Housewives co-stars, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer, are slated to appear on the series.

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey is patiently waiting for her invitation.

Cynthia told Us Weekly that Bravo has not “officially” released details on the spinoff project yet, but that she thinks the idea is “brilliant" and would love to be a part of it. She also mentioned some of the specific housewives she'd be up for filming with.

“I think the fans have been waiting for something like this for a long time,” she told Us Weekly. “For someone who’s been on the show for so long, I kind of know what to expect when I go in a house with these ladies, but I would have no idea what to expect if I had ladies from different franchises that I had to go into a house with. So, I think it’s a great idea. I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

Out of all the women, she mentioned that she's always wanted to film with some of the RHOBH ladies. She’s already in a “bicoastal relationship and marriage” to her husband, Mike Hill, so she feels like she can relate to the California girls.