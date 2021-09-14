The 'Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant' Cast Still Have Some Growing up to Do

Spoiler warning: This article contains Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Season 3 spoilers.

The Teen Mom franchise might be part of the reason the lights are still on at MTV, but the network doesn't pay all of its stars as handsomely as you might think. When you hear the phrase "reality TV star," you might think of highly paid personalities who rake in cash just by allowing cameras into their private lives a few months out of the year.

But when it comes to the young stars of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, that's not necessarily the case.