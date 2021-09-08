Is 'Teen Mom OG' Star Maci Bookout on Good Terms with Ryan Edwards' Parents?

MTV's Teen Mom OG is finally back! Season 9B is here, and we can't wait to see what all the moms have been up to, especially Maci Bookout . The last time we saw Maci was at the reunion special where she and husband Taylor McKinney had some choice words for Larry and Jen Edwards. Maci's baby daddy Ryan Edwards did not want to appear, so only his parents were on screen.

Jen and Larry quickly expressed their discontent with the "limited" amount of time they could spend with their grandson Bentley, Maci and Ryan's 12-year-old son. Jen told the cameras that they would love to spend more time with Bentley, and she said she understands that he has "school, sports, friends, and all of that." However, Larry disagreed and implied that Maci is keeping him away from them, which didn't sit well with Taylor, who jumped to his wife's defense.

He replied, "I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure Bentley has kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through." That triggered a rather heated argument, and during the second part of the reunion, Maci slammed Ryan's mom over guilt-tripping, which Jen strongly denied doing. After all the drama, is Maci even on OK terms with Jen and Larry? Are they speaking? Here's what we know about the family feud.

Does Maci Bookout speak to Ryan Edwards' family?

Recently the 16 and Pregnant alum spoke with E! News ahead of the Season 9B premiere and gave them an update on if she was talking to Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry. She told the outlet, "Right now, we honestly don't have any real communication or relationship with them. As far as Jen and Larry go, I'm not sure if that will change or will not change. I just know how I feel. I don't want it to be forced."

Maci added, “I don't want to force everyone to just move on and get over it. I think if it works out and everyone feels OK and right about mending the relationship, then I'm all for that. I just don't want it to be something that is forced or unnatural because I just don't think you build solid relationships or mend solid relationships if it's not genuine. We'll see."

In an interview earlier in September with Us Weekly, the MTV personality also talked about the relationship between Bentley and his father. She shared, “He’s only seen him a couple of times this year. To be quite honest, Ryan doesn’t show up to any baseball games or anything like that. It’s not shocking that he doesn’t see him that much.”

She continued, “Bentley still wants to see his siblings,” in reference to Ryan’s other two kids he has with his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, Jagger, 2, and Stella, 20 months. “He wants to have a relationship with them and his grandparents and stuff. It’s still kind of up in the air at this point, as far as his relationship with Ryan."