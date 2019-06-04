Todd Chrisley Does Not Follow His Daughter Lindsie on Social Media — And Vice Versa

Opinionated with a quick-witted Southern tongue, Todd Chrisley gives audiences a no-filter look into his lavish lifestyle on his hit reality series Chrisley Knows Best. The USA Network show follows the Chrisleys as they navigate life in the public eye, but fans have noticed that one member of the family is missing.

While Todd's youngest children — Chase, Savannah, and Grayson — are regularly featured on the popular reality series, the TV dad’s eldest child no longer appears on the show. After a reported fallout with her strict father a few years ago, Lindsie and Todd’s relationship allegedly remains fractured.

So, does Lindsie Chrisley talk to her family? Lindsie and Todd’s fallout seemingly started after Lindsie eloped with then-husband Will Campbell in 2012. As USA Network’s website states , “[Lindsie] stunned her father, Todd, with her decision to elope and then five months later surprised him even more with the news that she was expecting her first child.” She welcomed a son named Jackson in 2013.

Source: Getty Images

While the couple reportedly filed for divorce in 2016, they’ve since rebuilt their marriage and remain together. The eldest Chrisley left the show in 2017 after reports surfaced of her strained relationship with her dad. "I kind of felt like an outcast,” Lindsie explained on her podcast Coffee Convos, referring to her stepmom Julie and half-siblings. “Even though they didn’t make me feel like that intentionally, I just felt that way.”

Earlier this year, Todd posted a cryptic message on Instagram, which many fans believed to be about Lindsie, which read, “One of the hardest things you will ever have to do is grieve the loss of a person who is still alive."

While he didn’t directly tag Lindsie in the post, he captioned the quote, “Grief won’t last forever, one day you wake up and realize that life goes on and God has given you another day and another opportunity to find happiness elsewhere." As of 2019, Lindsie and her family do not follow each other on social media.

Who is Lindsie Chrisley’s biological mother? The 29-year-old is from Todd’s first marriage to high school sweetheart Teresa Terry, who is also mom to Lindsie's troubled brother Kyle — the father of Todd's beloved granddaughter Chloe. However, in 2018, Lindsie revealed that she was legally adopted by her stepmom Julie.

Source: Instagram

“I am from my dad’s first marriage. So his last three kids are from my dad and his wife on the show. So my stepmom adopted me legally,” she shared on her podcast before adding, "I just wanted to do whatever I could to make myself feel a part of. I always felt like something wasn’t whole."

Lindsie hosts her hit podcast with Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. Since walking away from reality television, Lindsie continues to have a budding career in the spotlight. The mother-of-one has a podcast called Coffee Convos with Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry, where the longtime friends regularly discuss their everyday lives. And nothing is off the table, from relationships to travel stories to humiliating moments.

Source: Instagram