Lindsie Chrisley and Her Husband of Nine Years, Will Campbell, Have Called It Quits

Another power couple bites the dust.

Chrisley Knows Best alum Lindsie Chrisley announced on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, that she and her husband of nine years, Will Campbell, are getting a divorce. The couple, who started dating in 2009 and eloped in 2012, share an 8-year-old son, Jackson.

Lindsie and Will went through brief periods of separation twice in 2014 and 2016. As Lindsie wrote on Instagram, they parted ways on amicable terms this time around.