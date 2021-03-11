Todd Chrisley Has Faced Multiple Health Crises on 'Chrisley Knows Best'

Back in Season 7 of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd Chrisley had a meltdown over his health problems. And, although most seem to be well taken care of, it hasn't stopped him from seeking his mother and wife's sympathy.

At the time, he had been worried about having low testosterone. But since then, there have been other health problems that have led to more serious talks and doctor visits. Luckily, Todd is taking all advice seriously, but he has still managed to joke about it on the show.