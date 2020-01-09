Todd Chrisley is No Longer Estranged from His Son Kyle

If you’ve watched Chrisley Knows Best since the beginning, you might remember Todd Chrisley’s eldest son, Kyle, from Season 1. Though the young father struggled with addiction, he was trying to turn his life around for daughter Chloe when the series first started in 2014.

Unfortunately, the 28-year-old’s struggles with addiction returned after the first season finished airing. Todd later revealed that he was estranged from his eldest son (who he shares with first wife Teresa Terry). An estrangement between Todd and Kyle's sister, Lindsie, soon followed. In the years since, Kyle dealt with domestic violence allegations, drug use, and several arrests.

Source: Instagram

After a suicide attempt in Sept. of 2019 landed Kyle in the hospital, he reconciled with his dad. Now, Todd is Kyle's biggest supporter, and he's not about to take any flack from internet trolls. What happened to Todd Chrisley's son Kyle? Read on for the full timeline of their issues, their reconciliation, and the way that Todd just defended Kyle on social media.

What happened to Todd Chrisley's son Kyle? Here's a Timeline: The former reality star was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine in May of 2019 after police discovered a pouch of meth hidden in his car. The Georgia native was initially pulled over by cops in Oklahoma for a broken taillight, but a search of his vehicle uncovered the drugs, which had been stashed away in a cup.

The drug charges were later dropped, it was believed, because Kyle's charges in Georgia for domestic violence were more serious. At the time of his drug arrest, there was an outstanding open warrant for Kyle in Dekalb County, Ga., after he allegedly made death threats against his estranged wife, Alexus Chrisley. A source then told RadarOnline.com that Kyle’s mom, Teresa Terry, was begging him to enter rehab.

Source: TMZ

"Everyone fears that if Kyle does not get help that he will end up dead," the insider said. "Kyle is a loose cannon and he has burned all of his bridges." On Season 1 of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd explained that he had sent Kyle to do volunteer work in Africa after learning that his son was into drugs. Their issues were reignited in 2014, when Kyle accused his dad of stealing his daughter, Chloe, from him. Todd had just gained full custody of the then two-year-old toddler.

"My dad showed no interest in Chloe at all until the show and until it was pointed out that having a mixed race child and getting her and all that would be good for his demographic," Kyle said in an interview with The Daily Mail. He explained that he was in a more stable position in life, as he was drug-free, and he had just married wife Alexus.

Shortly thereafter, Todd tweeted about Kyle, which seemed to be in direct response to his exclusive with The Daily Mail. In the 2014 tweet, Todd wrote, "My son Kyle is bipolar, he suffers from mental illness, he will struggle for life," the 50-year-old wrote at the time.

In 2019, Kyle’s ex, Alexus Chrisley, claimed he threatened to "end" her. In an affidavit obtained by TMZ, Alexus said that Kyle made death threats via text message in January. He allegedly wrote, "[N]ot before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s--t and take care of this problem with you because if I'm not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus."

Source: SoundCloud

When she responded, "that’s a threat to my life," he reportedly replied, "yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye." The pair had been together since at least December 2014 when Todd accused Alexus of blackmail. "Folks, Alexus Whilby tried to extort our family [for] 20k or tell the press we [are] racist, we chose [to] keep the 20k and see her in court. #slander," the Chrisley family patriarch tweeted. It’s unknown whether he ever took legal action against her.

Todd and Kyle reconciled in 2019. Though there were several years of back-and-forth "he said, he said" issues between Todd and Kyle, there is a happy ending to the story. When Todd and Julie were dealing with their tax indictment issues in August of 2019, Kyle revealed that he was in support of his dad and stepmom, and they were actually all in communication again. Kyle set the record straight in a Facebook post.

"My mom [Julie Chrisley] and dad raised me," he wrote. "I haven’t been the best dad to Chloe, I’ve had a problem with drugs, I’ve acted completely ridiculous and through all that they have stood by my side. Nine months ago, I went to my dad with an apology. His words were 'I love you always, and you are forgiven' and just like that I was welcomed back into his life with open arms. I will be forever grateful for his love [and] graciousness."

Source: Instagram

Kyle also said that he had fabricated information he had given in his past interviews, like one he did with Good Morning America in 2017. In said interview, he explained that Todd would often brag about never paying his taxes. In Sept. of 2019, Todd revealed that Kyle had been hospitalized. Kyle later confirmed that a bad mixture of his prescription medication led him to attempt to take his own life.

Todd clapped back at a troll who asked if Kyle was "still kicked to the curb." Since Kyle's September hospitalization, Todd has posted several photos including his formerly estranged son (he is still not speaking to daughter Lindsie). Todd posted a photo of younger son, Chase on Instagram on Jan. 8, with the caption "If I didn't love this kid with all my heart, I would've flushed him years ago.."