Savannah Chrisley Has a Thing For Professional Athletes ... But Who Doesn't?

We may not have asked for a Chrisley Knows Best spinoff, but USA is giving us one anyway in the form of Growing Up Chrisley. It looks like patriarch Todd Chrisley is a better "dad-ager" than we thought.

The new series follows Chase and Savannah Chrisley as they move to Los Angeles to truly capitalize on their reality TV fame. Of course, Chase wants to be an actor, but it’s Savannah who really piques our interest.

According to the show’s official website , the former pageant queen wants to make it big in the beauty industry, and is off to a pretty good start with over 1.7 million Instagram followers. But what viewers really seem to care about is the 21-year-old’s eventful dating life.

Most recently, the makeup enthusiast was dating professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles . According to Instagram , the 25-year-old — who skates for the Manitoba Moose while under contract with the Winnipeg Jets — is also a real estate agent in Tennessee.

Savannah previously revealed that she slid into Nic's DMs. "I was scrolling through Instagram one day and then went over to the activity page and a girl I follow liked one of his pics and I was like 'ohhhh dangggg....who’s that!'" the Georgia native told fans.

"I then proceeded to take my shot and send him a message. Thankfully he responded and then it was history lol! The End."

At the time, Savannah and Nic made it clear that they weren't rushing to the altar anytime soon. "Just because you’re engaged doesn’t mean you have to get married tomorrow," Savannah said. "So, we’re kind of just taking our time. We know that we want to spend the rest of our life with each other."

"And it was just so cute and everyone was crying," she told People magazine. "It was just such a cool moment. And the fact that both of our families were there made it even better."

Nic popped the question in front of family and friends in her home in Nashville on Christmas Eve in 2018 — and Savannah was surprised, to say the least.

Savannah and Nic called off their engagement in September of 2020.

On September 14, 2020, Savannah made a post on Instagram announcing that she and Nic had called it quits. "You’ve all been wondering...so here it is: Oh how I wish this smile was on my face and that infectious laugh was spewing out of my body right now...but sadly it’s not. Nic and I have decided to call it quits," Savannah wrote in the caption of the image (which has since been deleted).

"There’s no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Savannah deleted the post announcing her and Nic's breakup, some people have started to wonder whether they might actually back together. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case (although with these two, that could certainly change!). In November of 2020, Savannah said to E! Online that she and Nic were "both doing good," but made it pretty clear that they're doing well separately.

Article continues below advertisement