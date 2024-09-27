Savannah Chrisley Breaks Silence on Mom's Resentencing, Says Judge "Took Jabs" at Her Family

Julie Chrisley, the matriarch of the Chrisley family and star of the canceled reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best, was resentenced at the end of September 2024. Her daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has been vocal about the case since her parents were detained and isn’t happy about the recent developments. On Sept. 26, 2024, Savannah broke her silence on the resentencing, taking to Instagram to share her thoughts and feelings.

Article continues below advertisement

While Savannah initially appeared cool, calm, and collected when she started recording, her tone took a dramatic shift after revealing to fans and followers that the judge assigned to her mother’s case opted not to reduce her sentencing. “The judge stuck with the 84 months that she originally sentenced my mother to,” she said, adding that it is “a hard pill to swallow for sure.” Here’s everything Savannah had to say following her mother’s resentencing.

Savannah Chrisley breaks her silence on her mom's resentencing, says judge questioned her caregiving abilities.

Source: Mega

It looks like Julie will be required to carry out her entire sentence after all. While the Chrisley family was obviously hoping for a better outcome, the judge handling Julie's case had other plans. In the first video she posted following her mom's resentencing, Savannah says that in addition to keeping her mother's sentence the same, "she also took some very personal jabs to our family in the courtroom."

Article continues below advertisement

She added, "She insinuated that I wasn’t taking care of the kids’ emotional well-being and that I was doing things for TV ratings.” Savannah says that the judge's implications not only left her feeling shocked but that "it really lit as if the fire in me wasn’t strong enough.”

She continued, “It lit something greater in me because I don’t care what anyone says. Chloe and Grayson will always be my No. 1 priority and I have sacrificed so that they can have the life that they deserve.” Savannah became Chloe and Grayson's caregiver after Julie and Todd began their sentence.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah explained to her listeners that the kids "are in constant therapy and we are doing everything in our power to make sure that they are OK and they don’t become a statistic."

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, Savannah isn't taking the judge's comments about her caregiving "lightly" and plans to address it in more depth on her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley.

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley is "baffled" that the judge in her mother's case mentioned her podcast during the resentencing.

To make the resentencing even more of a setback, Savannah says the judge also brought up her podcast during the proceedings. "This should be about my mother, not about me exposing corruption, but at this point, I have nothing to lose, so I’m going to continue exposing corruption for exactly what it is in Fulton County," she said.