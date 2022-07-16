‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Fans Want to Know: Where Is Chloe in the Latest Season?

Reality TV is great for when you want to watch drama unfold with familiar sound cues while believing that the folks on your screen are actually engaging in real-life squabbles and not some manufactured soap opera.

And while there's some debate as to whether or not Chrisley Knows Best is scripted, Todd Chrisley, the series' paternal figure, maintains that it's real. But if that's the case, will they ever address what happened to Chloe on the show?