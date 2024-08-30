Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Artem Chigvintsev's Net Worth May Decline Following Domestic Violence Arrest Artem Chigvintsev's net worth is $6 million, but an August 2024 domestic violence arrest may impact it. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 30 2024, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. Russian professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev is back in the spotlight — but this time, it's for troubling reasons. On Aug. 29, 2024, the Dancing with the Stars pro was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail in California on a felony domestic violence charge.

As we await further details, many are curious to know about Artem Chigvintsev's finances, especially given the expected impact of the arrest. If you're curious, keep scrolling to find out Artem Chigvintsev's net worth.

What is Artem Chigvintsev's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Artem Chigvintsev's net worth currently stands at an estimated $6 million. This is largely from his career as a professional dancer, especially on Dancing with the Stars.

While exact earnings for DWTS pros are not publicly confirmed, Parade reported that the starting salary for a pro dancer is rumored to be around $1,600 per episode. To maximize their earnings, dancers aim to stay on the show for as long as possible.

Artem Chigvintsev Professional dancer Net worth: $6 Million Artem Chigvintsev is a Russian professional dancer, best known for competing on So You Think You Can Dance, Strictly Come Dancing, and Dancing with the Stars. Birthdate: June 12, 1982 Birthplace: Izhevsk, Russia Marriages: Giselle Peacock (m. 2004-2005), Nikki Garcia ​(m. 2022)​ Children: Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev (b. 2020)

Chigvintsev joined the reality competition series for Season 19 in 2014 and has been a consistent presence, skipping only two seasons. Although he has only won once, he was pretty popular among fans. And so, Parade suggested that pros with a long tenure and strong fan following may earn up to $5,200 per episode.

The reported salary cap for a DWTS pro is around $100,000 per season, but this figure has not been officially confirmed by the show, making it purely speculation.

In late August 2024, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested for domestic violence.

On Thursday, August 29, Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in California on a domestic violence charge. According to Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the local sheriff's office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Yountville and discovered signs of potential abuse, leading to Chigvintsev's arrest.

He cooperated with deputies and was charged with felony domestic violence. Wofford noted that such charges are only pursued when there is credible witness testimony or visible evidence of abuse — TMZ later reported that injuries were involved and the victim asked for total confidentiality.