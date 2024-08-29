Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars 'DWTS' Pro Artem Chingvintsev in Legal Trouble Following Domestic Violence Arrest 'DWTS' pro Artem Chingvintsev was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. By Allison DeGrushe Published Aug. 29 2024, 4:47 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. With an all-new season of Dancing With the Stars just weeks away, professional dancer and one-time Mirror Ball champion Artem Chingvintsev has been arrested.

Artem Chingvintsev was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, on suspicion of domestic violence. Keep scrolling for all the known details so far.

Source: Getty Images

'DWTS' pro Artem Chingvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence.

According to online jail records, Artem was booked into Napa County Jail in California on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 29, on a felony domestic violence charge under Penal Code 273.5(a). This law makes it illegal to "intentionally and unlawfully" cause "physical injury on his or her current or former spouse, cohabitant, or child's parent."

Chigvintsev is married to former WWE superstar Nikki Garcia, whom he met while they were paired on Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. The couple welcomed their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on July 31, 2020, and were married on Aug. 26, 2022.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary just days before Chigvintsev's arrest. Nikki commemorated the special occasion with a sweet Instagram post featuring footage from their wedding day.

In her post, she wrote, "I'll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song ["Can't Help Falling in Love"] came on. And that's when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be."

It is currently unclear whether Nikki was involved in the incident leading to Chigvintsev's arrest. However, she did post an Instagram Story on Wednesday, Aug. 28, indicating that she was also in Napa, Calif. Chigvintsev will not be joining the Season 33 cast of DWTS. A source confirmed to Page Six that there were no plans for him to participate in the first place.