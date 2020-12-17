'DWTS' Pro Artem Chigvintsev's Dating History — Details on His Past Girlfriends

Though Nikki and Artem initially met in 2017, they did not immediately start dating. Fans watched their chemistry on-screen, but at the time, the E! star was engaged to WWE wrestler John Cena. However, the wrestling duo called it quits on their lengthy romance in 2018 and Nikki reunited with Artem.

Though the new parents initially played coy about their relationship, they became official in 2019. “He lets me be me,” Nikki told Us Weekly in October 2019. “The attention of what he gives me with my soul, with my personal life, my business life. Like, I have never met anyone who’s so supportive and I have no fear that he’s ever going to leave me for my imperfections, which is so amazing.”

After getting engaged in January 2020, Nikki and Artem welcomed their first child in July.