Home > Television > Reality TV Source: Getty Images WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Has Done Well for Herself — What's Her Net Worth? By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 26 2023, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Although we wish we could see Nikki Bella back in the wrestling ring, we couldn't be more thrilled to see her finally walk down the aisle and exchange vows with her longtime love, Artem Chigvintsev. The couple, who met and fell in love on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, is set to offer fans a glimpse into their life in the E! special Nikki Bella Says I Do.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, before we see the pair navigate parenthood with their adorable son Matteo and plan their dream wedding, let's take a look at each of their individual successes. For one, what is Nikki Bella's net worth? Keep reading to find out! Plus, stick around to learn Artem's net worth as well.

Source: Getty Images We love a strong, independent woman!

Article continues below advertisement

What is Nikki Bella's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nikki Bella's net worth currently stands at an impressive $8 million. She's appeared in various films and reality TV shows, but she has one place, in particular, to thank for her finances — WWE.

Nikki signed with the wrestling promotion in 2007 alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella, and formed the dynamic duo known as The Bella Twins. They made their main roster debut in 2008 and quickly made names for themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the tag team division.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki Bella Retired professional wrestler and TV personality Net worth: $8 million Nikki Bella is a former professional wrestler best known for her time in WWE alongside her twin sister, Brie Bella. She currently serves as the host for the game show Barmageddon. Birthdate: Nov. 21, 1983 Birthplace: San Diego Birth name: Stephanie Nicole Chigvintsev (née Garcia-Colace) Parents: Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace Siblings: Brianna and JJ Marriage: Artem Chigvintsev ​(m. 2022) Children: Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev (b. July 31, 2020)

In 2011, Nikki became Divas Champion for the first time; her reign as champ only lasted a week, but after plenty of hard work, she won back the title three years later. Sadly, she failed to defend the championship at the 2015 Night of Champions PPV, ending her second reign at 301 days (the record for the longest reign with that title).

Article continues below advertisement

She announced her retirement in March 2019, but a few months later, Nikki appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed her in-ring career was over because of severe health issues, including a cyst on her brain. Thankfully, Nikki had her Dancing with the Stars partner-turned-lover, Artem Chigvintsev, by her side the entire time. Speaking of Artem, what is his net worth?

What is Artem Chigvintsev's net worth?

As a professional dancer, Artem has done quite well for himself! According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Russian-American's net worth is approximately $6 million. Most of his wealth comes from Dancing with the Stars, which he joined as a troupe member for Season 18. Following the season finale, Artem was promoted to professional dancer and has been featured as so ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are absolutely adorable!