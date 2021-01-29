Are Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan Still Relationship Goals?

After three years of dating, Bryan proposed to Brie during a romantic hike. In an interview with E! News, Brie talked about the proposal, saying, "He got down on one knee and compared our love. He said he’ll love me forever like the ocean goes on.”

She went on to say that Daniel had been waiting a while to finally take that big step, but was just waiting for the perfect moment. The two exchanged vows in a star-studded ceremony on April 11, 2014, at L'Auberge Resort and Spa in Sedona, Ariz.