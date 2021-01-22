Who Is Chloe Bailey Dating? Fans Want to Know If She's Boo'd Up

Who Is Chloe Bailey Dating? Fans Want to Know If She's Boo'd UpBy Tatayana Yomary
With a new season of Freeform’s hit show grown-ish in full swing and the album UnGodly Hour steadily climbing the charts, all eyes are on the R&B duo ChloexHalle. We have watched these young ladies progress in their careers over the years, and fans can’t help but notice that the ladies are coming out of their shells.
Fans have become particularly interested in the dating life of Chloe Bailey. After all, she’s talented, beautiful, and low-key, which for many suitors makes her a great catch. So, the question of the day remains: Is Chloe Bailey coupled up? Here’s the tea.
So, is Chloe off the dating market?
It’s common for fans to be interested in the dating lives of celebrities, especially when you want to see your faves blossoming on the personal and professional front. Many celebs prefer to keep their romantic relationships on the private side, but sometimes they happily show off their partners to the world. And some people are wondering what the case is for Chloe.
However, if you’ve been hoping to see the “Do It” singer serve up #couplegoals on social media, you may have to wait a while for that. It actually seems that the star is currently single at the moment.
While there were rumors circulating of rapper/actor Diggy Simmons and Chloe dating — the two were photographed together at Dave and Busters and reportedly stole a few kisses — the stars never confirmed their romance.
In fact, during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, Charlemagne the God, and DJ Envy, Chloe and her sister Halle talked about relationships. “I want to learn from a man,” Chloe says. “I want them to teach me things.” After the hosts inquired about their relationship status, Chloe put the rumors to bed. "Yes, we're single."
And her single status has left the door open for people to make passes at her via social media.
Fans are not fond of the talk of Chloe going solo.
For some reason, there is always talk of bandmates going solo as they progress throughout their career. And that's the case for Chloe these days. While ChloexHalle are a solid duo, it hasn't stopped fans from debating about whether she is going to leaving the group.
Luckily, the group is showing no signs of breaking up. After the success of their second album, Ungodly Hour, the duo is more excited than ever to continue making music and collaborating with their favorite artists.
Plus, they shared that there is a certain level of comfort in working with each other that's unmatched.
"I feel like we know how we work, our roles, and where everything fits," Chloe told The Breakfast Club. " Even though we're both skilled in every ounce of this musicianship and what it takes to make a great song, we know our parts."
She continued, "Halle is so amazing with melodies and my strong suit is bringing the hardness to it. Whether it's from production or just my lower tone."
So, it's safe to say that fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to Chloe going solo.
And as for Chloe's dating life, we'll just have to stay tuned to see if and when she announces a relationship.