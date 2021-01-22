Who Is Chloe Bailey Dating? Fans Want to Know If She's Boo'd Up

It’s common for fans to be interested in the dating lives of celebrities, especially when you want to see your faves blossoming on the personal and professional front. Many celebs prefer to keep their romantic relationships on the private side, but sometimes they happily show off their partners to the world. And some people are wondering what the case is for Chloe.

However, if you’ve been hoping to see the “Do It” singer serve up #couplegoals on social media, you may have to wait a while for that. It actually seems that the star is currently single at the moment.

While there were rumors circulating of rapper/actor Diggy Simmons and Chloe dating — the two were photographed together at Dave and Busters and reportedly stole a few kisses — the stars never confirmed their romance.

In fact, during an interview with Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, Charlemagne the God, and DJ Envy, Chloe and her sister Halle talked about relationships. “I want to learn from a man,” Chloe says. “I want them to teach me things.” After the hosts inquired about their relationship status, Chloe put the rumors to bed. "Yes, we're single."

And her single status has left the door open for people to make passes at her via social media.