Chloe x Halle Are Officially a Force to Be Reckoned With

Chloe x Halle Are Officially a Force to Be Reckoned WithBy Chrissy Bobic
These days, it's not uncommon for celebrities to get their start on YouTube and remain influencers there as well as on various other social media platforms. But when Chloe x Halle, also known as Chloe and Halle Bailey, were discovered on their YouTube channel, their music career skyrocketed into one that also includes acting and, luckily for them, they’ve been able to ride their wave of fame together.
The sisters, who are in their early 20s and already seeing the kind of music stardom some singers struggle for years to reach, are a collective double threat in acting and singing. And, if you are only just starting to notice them, you might be wondering who their parents are. Because behind every great child star is a parent or two who may or may not have helped them get to where they are.
So, who are Chloe x Halle's parents?
Although Chloe and Halle are celebrities in their own right and their star has only continued to rise, they don't come from a celebrity family of any kind. Instead, their parents, Courtney and Doug Bailey, have supported their daughters as they worked on their R&B group and got into acting. In addition to their musical success, the sisters have had roles in Freeform’s Grown-ish and the movie The Fighting Temptations.
And while the fame might get to some kids’ heads, the sisters seem closer than ever to both of their parents. They shared a Father’s Day 2020 Instagram post about their dad, crediting him for being their lawyer, manager, and an all-around force as they have navigated their fast fame. They also wrote a Mother’s Day Facebook post dedicated to their mom.
"She inspires us every single day to be strong, kind, driven, and independent," the sisters wrote about their mom. "It’s because of you, mom, that our dreams are made possible. It’s because of you that we are the young women we are today. You light a thousand suns with that infectious smile of yours and we’re so proud to call you ours."
Their dad, Doug Bailey, was once charged with domestic abuse against the family.
According to documents obtained by RadarOnline, Doug was charged with two counts of family violence battery, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the third degree in 2007. He was also accused of physically harming Halle and Chloe’s mom and was forced to undergo a domestic violence program for nine months.
Afterward, the charges against Doug were dismissed. It's unclear how serious Doug’s accused actions were at the time, but Chloe and Halle’s parents seem to remain close to the sisters today. They have both played large roles in their daughters' careers and seem to still be very involved in their lives.
Chloe x Halle got their start on YouTube.
Like other young stars, Halle and Chloe got their start singing on their YouTube channel. And not only did it garner the attention of tons of eventual followers, but it even snagged the ear of none other than Beyoncé herself. After hearing a cover of one of her songs, Beyoncé signed them to her label, Parkwood Entertainment.
Will Chloe and Halle be on 'Grown-ish' for Season 4?
Another successful part of the sisters’ career is their television acting. They both have roles on Grown-ish, one of the Black-ish spin-offs. Chloe and Halle play Jazz and Sky Forster, respectively, and they’ve been with the show since its start.
Now that Season 4 is definitely happening, some have questions about the sisters’ future on the show. Although they have a shared and growing music career, there’s no reason to think they won't remain on the series, further proving that there is little they can't do.