Chloe x Halle Are Officially a Force to Be Reckoned With

These days, it's not uncommon for celebrities to get their start on YouTube and remain influencers there as well as on various other social media platforms. But when Chloe x Halle , also known as Chloe and Halle Bailey, were discovered on their YouTube channel, their music career skyrocketed into one that also includes acting and, luckily for them, they’ve been able to ride their wave of fame together.

The sisters, who are in their early 20s and already seeing the kind of music stardom some singers struggle for years to reach, are a collective double threat in acting and singing. And, if you are only just starting to notice them, you might be wondering who their parents are. Because behind every great child star is a parent or two who may or may not have helped them get to where they are.

So, who are Chloe x Halle's parents?

Although Chloe and Halle are celebrities in their own right and their star has only continued to rise, they don't come from a celebrity family of any kind. Instead, their parents, Courtney and Doug Bailey, have supported their daughters as they worked on their R&B group and got into acting. In addition to their musical success, the sisters have had roles in Freeform’s Grown-ish and the movie The Fighting Temptations.

And while the fame might get to some kids’ heads, the sisters seem closer than ever to both of their parents. They shared a Father’s Day 2020 Instagram post about their dad, crediting him for being their lawyer, manager, and an all-around force as they have navigated their fast fame. They also wrote a Mother’s Day Facebook post dedicated to their mom.

"She inspires us every single day to be strong, kind, driven, and independent," the sisters wrote about their mom. "It’s because of you, mom, that our dreams are made possible. It’s because of you that we are the young women we are today. You light a thousand suns with that infectious smile of yours and we’re so proud to call you ours."