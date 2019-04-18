Charlamagne Tha God and Wendy Williams End Decade-Long Beef

Back in the day, before Charlamagne Tha God was one-third of the morning radio show The Breakfast Club, he was known as Wendy Williams' sidekick.

However, since their falling out, Charlamagne (real name: Lenard McKelvey) has been very open about his dislike of Wendy's now ex-husband Kevin Hunter and blamed him for the beef between him and The Wendy Williams Show host.

In 2017, Charlamagne revealed it had been almost a decade since he spoke to Wendy. "I haven’t talked to her in seven years. I haven’t talked to her since February of 2010, that’s the last time I had a conversation with her," he told People magazine. "I had a conversation with her husband [Kevin Hunter], but it wasn’t nothing productive — just a bunch of yelling and screaming." So, what happened between Charlamagne and Wendy (and Kevin)?

Source: Getty Images

The Charlamagne and Wendy Williams beef explained: In his best-selling book Black Privilege, Charlamagne claimed he was fired from Wendy's radio show in 2008, but it wasn't due to downsizing, as was initially claimed.

He accused Kevin of letting him go because of a bad business deal. "He was always extremely aggressive in trying to get more money out of situations,” he wrote, according to BET. "He’d yell at and often threaten people till he got what he wanted.. I can’t lie: It’s worked for him and Wendy. But it wasn’t how I wanted to do business."

Source: Twitter

He told People that, while he knows why his relationship with Kevin soured, he has no idea why Wendy turned on him. "I know why me and her husband fell out, but I don’t know what he said to her,” he explained. "I don’t know what her perception is of why her husband says, ‘We don’t mess with him no mo.'"

Charlamagne responds to Wendy Williams' divorce. Following the announcement that Wendy was divorcing her husband of more than 20 years, Charlamagne did what he does best and named Kevin "Donkey of the Day."

"If you want to know why I don't rock with Kelvin Hunter, I have told you all that we had stopped communicating in February of 2010 because he got upset because he thought I was trying to hook his mistress [Sharina Hudson] up with my friend Wax," he said on The Breakfast Club, referring to Kevin by his "government" name. "Now, the reason I have no smoke for Wendy is, number one, I feel sorry for her because she was an abused woman on various levels and two, I know Kelvin didn't go to Wendy and say, 'Yeah we don't rock with Charlamagne anymore because he tried to hook my side chick up with his homeboy.'"

Source: Getty Images Angela Yee, Charlamagne Tha God, and DJ Envy interviewing Wiz Khalifa.

He went on to accuse Kevin of trying to sabotage his career over the past nine years, and even threatening his co-hosts Angela Yee and DJ Envy for working with him. "Kev, you deserve everything that is happening to you right now because you do understand that everything you attempt to do to someone has already been done to you," Charlamagne continued. "You were so busy trying to get me fired, and look... Wendy Williams soon-to-be ex-husband is being fired as her manager and executive producer of the TV show amidst this divorce scandal."

Charlamagne invites Wendy Williams out to dinner. During Hot Topics, Wendy revealed that Charlamagne invited her out to dinner to end their nearly decade-long beef. And Charlamagne confirmed that he did reach out to his former boss. "It’s not a date at all,” he said on his morning show. "For me, [as] someone who used to be friends with Wendy, work with Wendy, and having a front-row seat to a lot of the abuse I saw her endure, I’m just happy that she’s finally free of that stuff."