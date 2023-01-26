Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images What Is 'Daisy Jones & the Six' Author Taylor Jenkins Reid's Net Worth? By Anna Garrison Jan. 26 2023, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

If you haven't heard of author Taylor Jenkins Reid, chances are you've heard of her books. Her works, such as Daisy Jones & the Six, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto Is Back, have topped bestseller lists and BookTok favorite charts everywhere. Many of her books are in the process of being adapted for film and television due to their significant popularity.

Article continues below advertisement

For all of Taylor's success, many are curious about her net worth. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Taylor Jenkins Reid's net worth and more.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Taylor Jenkins Reid's net worth?

Not much is known about Taylor Jenkins Reid's early life, although she has spoken about parts of it before. After being born in Maryland, Taylor's family moved to Acton, Mass., when she was 12, which she considers her hometown (per American Booksellers Association), before going to college.

According to Marie Claire, Taylor graduated from Emerson College with a degree in media studies before beginning a career in film production. Shortly after graduating from college, she moved to Los Angeles, where she worked at a high school and as a casting assistant. She also credits actress Jennifer Aniston with inspiring her to become a writer after they met one day, and she wrote a story about it to send to her friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor got her first literary agent at age 24, per BookBrowse, after writing a short story that she turned into a novella. Her debut novel, Forever, Interrupted, was released in 2013. Although her first few books did well, it wasn't until 2017 that Taylor struck gold with her book Daisy Jones & the Six, which is loosely based on the breakup of Fleetwood Mac.

Article continues below advertisement

According to FameRanker, Taylor Jenkins Reid's current estimated net worth is $2.78 million. Although she had been a writer long before the publishing of Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor's works have risen to new recognition thanks to platforms such as TikTok, where her "four famous women" books including The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto Is Back rose to viral fame.

Taylor Jenkins Reid Author Net worth: $2.78 Million Taylor Jenkins Reid is a bestselling author whose books including Daisy Jones & the Six, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, and Malibu Rising. She began her career as a casting assistant in Los Angeles before writing her first novel in 2013. She is married to screenwriter Alex Jenkins Reid and they share a daughter, Lilah. Birth date: Dec. 20, 1983 Birth place: Maryland Marriage: Alex Jenkins Reid Children: Lilah Education: Emerson College

Article continues below advertisement

What is Taylor Jenkins Reid's next book?

Taylor is plenty busy with the screen adaptations of her works, beginning with Daisy Jones & the Six, which arrives on Prime Video for a 13-episode miniseries adaptation starring Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne. Then, she collaborates with her screenwriter husband, Alex Jenkins Reid, for an adaptation of her romance novel One True Loves starring Phillipa Soo and Simu Liu.