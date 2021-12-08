What Is BookTok? Everything You Need to Know About TikTok's Literary Niche

Some users utilize #BookTok to rave about their favorite tropes in literature rather than one book in particular. As pointed out by The Guardian, many BookTok users are fans of the same genre: fantasy romance. Hot books featuring these tropes quickly get passed around BookTok, adding to a rise in sales and popularity for the authors.

Popular tropes on the app include "enemies to lovers," "morally gray villains," "right person wrong time," "found family," "there's only one bed," and "I hate everyone but you."