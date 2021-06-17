Searching for Young Adult Books With LGBTQ Themes? Look No Further!

Young adult literature is one of the most popular book genres due to relatable themes and often movie- or television-worthy premises. Young adult literature is a category of fiction written for readers from 12 to 18 years of age, although half the YA readership tends to be adults.

While we all have an ever-growing TBR list, here are five young adult books with LGBTQ themes and characters that are perfect to read to celebrate Pride month — or to read during any other month!

Love and Other Natural Disasters by Misa Sugiura is a take on the always-fun "fake dating" trope. Protagonist Nozomi Nagai meets glamorous Willow, who enlists Nozomi's help to make her ex-girlfriend jealous. What Willow doesn't know is that Nozomi is determined to prove herself the perfect girlfriend!

Perfect on Paper by Sophie Gonzales is told from the perspective of Darcy Phillips, a bisexual girl who gives anonymous love advice to her classmates. But when she's hired by local hottie Alexander Brougham to help get his ex-girlfriend back in exchange for keeping her dating advice business a secret, will all go as planned?

The Taking of Jake Livingston by Ryan Douglass is a horror-dark academia novel pitched as Get Out meets Danielle Vega. Jake Livingston is having trouble fitting in at St. Clair prep, especially being one of the only Black kids and overshadowed by his brother. To make things more difficult, Jake can see the dead! When Jake meets the vengeful ghost Sawyer, high school becomes even more difficult — perhaps even haunting.

Rise to the Sun by Leah Johnson takes place at the fictional Farmland Music and Arts Festival, where protagonist Olivia is determined to shake off her last rocky breakup with her best friend. Toni, Olivia's best friend, is reeling from the loss of her musician father and hopes that returning to the festival that kick-started his career will help her life as well. Together, they navigate love, grief, and music.

