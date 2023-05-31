Home > Entertainment > Books School's Out! Check out These Marvelous Summer Reads for June 2023 June 2023 means school's out and summer is here! Check out these new book releases to pack in your travel bag or enjoy in the sun. By Anna Garrison May 31 2023, Published 4:41 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The sun is shining, school is out for the summer, and there's plenty of time for barbecues and books by the beach. You will want to experience the exciting new book releases in June 2023, which include spooky summer favorites to read by the campfire and sweeping romcoms. Please keep in mind that Distractify's lists are non-exhaustive, so if your favorites aren't listed here, feel free to let us know upcoming publications you're excited about.

'Saint Juniper's Folly' by Alex Crespo (Young Adult)

A debut paranormal romance by Alex Crespo, Saint Juniper's Folly follows three teens: Jamie, Theo, and Taylor. Jamie returns to town after time away, seeking solitude in the woods — until he gets stuck in a haunted house. Theo finds the town of Saint Juniper claustrophobic until he meets Theo one day. And Taylor's family has a connection to magic that can't be denied if only she were allowed to explore it. Saint Juniper's Folly releases on June 6, 2023.

'Always Isn't Forever' by J.C. Cervantes (Young Adult)

Hart Augusto and Ruby Armenta have been best friends (and soulmates) since they were kids. Before senior year, Hart drowns in a boating accident, leaving Ruby adrift. When he gets a second chance to come back to life, he takes it — but his soul is transferred to the body of notorious bad boy Jameson. Can he win Ruby back? Or will they both remain stuck in the past? Always Isn't Forever releases on June 6, 2023.

'Ciao For Now' by Kate Bromley

Violet Luciano is in her thirties, attempting to pursue her fashion design dreams by landing an internship in Italy. Violet and her peers are locked in a competition for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work for a New York design label. The problem? Her professor's perpetually grumpy son is also sharing their space for the summer, and she can't deny her growing attraction to him... Ciao For Now releases on June 6, 2023.

'Camp Sylvania' by Julie Murphy (Middle Grade)

When Magnolia "Maggie" Hagen finally gets to attend the performing arts camp of her dreams, she's thrilled. But on her last day of school, Maggie's parents break the news — she's actually going to a "fat camp" called Camp Sylvania, run by a mysterious influencer who created the "Scarlet Diet." But when Maggie gets to camp, she immediately notices something is off. Why are they being asked to donate blood? And why are so many people going missing? Camp Sylvania releases on June 6, 2023.

'The Grimoire of Grave Fates' created by Hanna Alkaf and Margaret Owen (Young Adult)

The prestigious Galileo Academy is a magical university that recently re-opened its doors. When Professor Septimius Dropwort—everyone's least favorite professor— turns up dead, it's up to the students to solve the murder themselves. This innovative collection contains 18 inclusive stories of magic and mystery from celebrated authors such as Cam Montgomery, Darcie Little Badger, Hafsah Faizal, Jessica Lewis, Julian Winters, Karuna Riazi, Kat Cho, Kayla Whaley, Kwame Mbalia, L. L. McKinney, Marieke Nijkamp, Mason Deaver, Natasha Díaz, Preeti Chhibber, Randy Ribay, Tehlor Kay Mejia, Victoria Lee, and Yamile Saied Méndez. The Grimoire of Grave Fates releases on June 6, 2023.

'Things I'll Never Say' by Cassandra Newbould (Young Adult)

A decade ago, four friends promised they'd never be apart. But when Casey Jones Caruso loses her twin brother Sammy to an overdose, and she develops feeling for Ben and Francesca, things start to slide. Casey has to navigate love, loss, and growing up in this coming-of-age story. Things I'll Never Say releases on June 6, 2023.

'Some Shall Break' by Ellie Marney (Young Adult)

In the sequel to the thrilling None Shall Sleep, junior FBI consultants Emma Lewis and Travis Bell have gone their separate ways. That is, until Kristin Gutmunsson, the twin of their last foe, reaches out to Travis with a message: that Emma is in grave danger. All signs point to a copycat killer, but can Emma and Travis ask Simon, who they just put behind bars, to help stop a tragedy? Some Shall Break releases on June 6, 2023.

'Spellbinders: The Not So Chosen One' by Andrew Auseon (Middle Grade)

In this new fantasy series, lonely seventh grader Ben spends most of his time playing role-playing games like D&D. When Niara, a character from his game, shows up and says he is the only one to help save her realm, Ben decides to help. At first, adventuring is right out of his fantasies, but it turns out that playing the hero isn't all it's cracked up to be. Spellbinders: The Not So Chosen One releases on June 6, 2023.

'The Sinister Secrets of Singe' by Sean Ferrel, illustrated by Graham Carter (Middle Grade)

Eleven-year-old Noah lives with his mother and a robot boy in a house growing up every night. He builds robotic devices for the city of Liberty, a place he's never been to and has not been allowed to visit since his father almost destroyed it when he was a baby. But when Noah discovers a message indicating his father might be alive, he sets off on a daring quest to find him. The Sinister Secrets of Singe releases on June 6, 2023.

'Half Moon Summer' by Elaine Vickers (Middle Grade)

Two seventh graders enter a half-marathon hoping running might solve their problems. Drew is dealing with his father's diagnosis, while Mia hopes the marathon's money will help her family's housing crisis. As the two train together, they share hopes and dreams for the future. Half Moon Summer releases on June 6, 2023.

'Fatima Tate Takes the Cake' by Khadijah VanBrakle (Young Adult)

17-year-old aspiring baker Fatima Tate worries that her boyfriend, charming university student Raheem, would disappoint her parents. But when their parents arrange their marriage, it seems like her troubles may have worked out — until Raheem goes from Prince Charming to a complete toad. Fatima rallies her inner strength to speak up in her conservative Muslim community for her own future. Fatima Tate Takes the Cake releases on June 13, 2023.

'The First Bright Thing' by J. R. Dawson

Ringmaster (or "Rin") can jump through time as easily as her wife, Odette, performs acrobatics midair. The circus they lead is a place for magical misfits called Sparks in 1918. Rin and her troupe, the Circus of the Fantasticals, decide to travel to the midwest and offer some respite from the horrors of World War I — only for Rin's past to catch up with her and another war loom on the horizon. The First Bright Thing releases on June 13, 2023.

'The Spectacular: A Novel' by Fiona Davis

It's 1956 in New York City, and Marion Brooks should be happy. Her childhood sweetheart is about to propose so they can start the family she's always wanted. But she jumps when the opportunity arises to audition for the Radio City Rockettes. Yet, the city is in turmoil from a series of bombings, and Marion unexpectedly gets pulled into the investigation with young doctor Peter Griggs. The Spectacular releases on June 13, 2023.

'Legends and Liars' by Morgan Rhodes

The sequel to Echoes and Empires, Legends and Liars follows Josslyn Drake after fleeing the palace with Prince Elian. She and her ally Jericho Nox are on their way to solving all their magical problems — maybe. But Joss needs to figure out her relationship with Jericho and her memory magic, all while trying to keep a huge royal secret under wraps. Legends and Liars releases on June 13, 2023.

'Maddalena and the Dark' by Julia Fine

15-year-old Luisa is a student at the prestigious Ospedale della Pietà in Venice in 1717. A talented violinist, she's often lonely until she meets Maddalena. Maddalena arrives at the Pietá for marriage prospects when a scandal rocks her family. As Maddalena and Luisa develop a friendship unlike any other, they hatch a plot to make all of their dreams come true. Maddalena and the Dark releases on June 13, 2023.

'Morgan Is My Name' by Sophie Keech (Young Adult)

In this Arthurian retelling, young Morgan of Cornwall is living happily until King Uther Pendragon and his sorcerer Merlin murder her father and trick her mother into marriage. Rebellious against her new stepfather, Morgan develops an affinity for healing and falls in love with a man beneath her station. As King Arthur's reign looms, she risks losing everything in search of freedom. Morgan Is My Name releases on June 13, 2023.

'Where Echoes Die' by Courtney Gould (Young Adult)

From the author of The Dead and the Dark comes Where Echoes Die, a story that follows one young woman's return to her mother's mysterious hometown. When Beck Birsching receives a letter from her presumed dead mother saying, "come and find me," she and her sister Riley travel to Backravel, Arizona, where the town's leader and his daughter have a hidden agenda. Where Echoes Die releases on June 20, 2023.

"A Crooked Mark" by Linda Kao (Young Adult)

17-year-old Matthew Watts is considered lucky to be alive after a car crash that killed his father. But Matt's family held a hidden agenda: to hunt down anyone bearing the mark of the Devil. Despite this, Matt starts a new hunt for a survivor named Rae, who slipped through his fingers. When Matt starts to develop feelings for Rae, he's no longer sure what to believe in. A Crooked Mark releases on June 20, 2023.

'The Wicked Unseen' by Gigi Griffis (Young Adult)

As a teen in rural Pennsylvania, Audre's horror movie obsession and nose ring make her seem borderline Satanic. When the preacher's daughter, Elle, goes missing in the woods on Halloween, the townspeople quickly point fingers at Audre. Determined to clear her name and find her friend, Audre starts digging into the rumors of an actual Satanic cult in the woods. But the more she explores, the stranger it becomes... The Wicked Unseen releases on June 20, 2023.

'You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight' by Kalynn Bayron (Young Adult)

From YA author Kalynn Bayron is an ode to summer camp horror in You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight. Charity plays a "final girl" at Camp Mirror Lake's horror movie recreation. But on the last summer weekend, her co-workers start to go missing. To survive the night, Charity and her girlfriend Bezi must assume the roles of real final girls to prevent more deaths — including their own. You're Not Supposed to Die Tonight releases on June 20, 2023.

'Old Enough' by Haley Jakobson

Savannah "Sav" Henry is taking the world by storm. She's a sophomore in college and recently came out as bisexual, making new queer friends and building a community. But when her childhood best friend, Izzie, is engaged, memories of a traumatic falling out between them regarding Izzie's brother start to resurface. In the meantime, she's grappling with new feelings for Wes, a student in her class. Old Enough releases on June 20, 2023.

'Thirty to Sixty Days' by Alikay Wood (Young Adult)

In this coming-of-age novel, Hattie, Albie, and Carmen are told they only have thirty to sixty days to live after being exposed to a rare parasite. But instead of waiting around for their deaths, the trio forms an unlikely friendship to live their lives to the fullest. Thirty to Sixty Days releases on June 20, 2023.

'The Only One Left' by Riley Sager

It's 1983, and home health aid Kit McDeere arrives in Hope's End to end an aging Lenora, who was previously accused of a Lizzie Borden-esque massacre in the early 1900s. Lenora is mute and can only communicate via typewriter, but when she types Kit a message saying she wasn't the one who committed the murders, the two take a trip down memory lane to find out the truth. The Only One Left releases on June 20, 2023.

'Starlings' by Amanda Linsmeier (Young Adult)

When Kit's father dies, she receives a letter from a grandmother she was told was dead — Agatha Starling. Kit and her mother travel to the town of Rosemont for answers, where the Starling family history goes back to the town's foundation. But little does Kit know, her grandmother has more sinister plans than to play catch up. Starlings releases on June 27, 2023.

'Those We Drown' by Amy Goldsmith (Young Adult)

When Liv gets a scholarship to attend study-at-sea aboard the luxury cruise ship The Eos, she's thrilled to spend time with her best friend, Will. But when she and Will get in a fight and he's suddenly whisked to quarantine, she and one of the other students, Constantine, begin to investigate mysterious happenings around the ship. Those We Drown releases on June 27, 2023.

'Dead Eleven' by Jimmy Juliano

