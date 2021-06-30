Is Daisy Jones & the Six a Real Band? Fans of the Book Want to Know

Is Daisy Jones & the Six a Real Band? Fans of the Book Want to KnowBy Anna Garrison
Jun. 30 2021, Published 3:06 p.m. ET
The 2019 hit novel Daisy Jones & the Six by famed author Taylor Jenkins Reid details the journey of a rock band's rise to fame in the 1970s. Now, with an Amazon-produced television miniseries on the way, many fans of the book are wondering: Was Daisy Jones & the Six a real band? Here's everything we know about the adaptation, the band, and more.
So, is Daisy Jones & the Six a real band?
In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, author Taylor Jenkins Reid described that she wanted the experience of the book to feel immersive.
While the band is indeed fictional, Reid said, "I wanted you to feel immersed in it, and not like you were reading fiction, but like you were there."
She continued: "For me, the best way to do that was to mimic what I would argue is the best medium for stories about rock, which is a rock documentary. I wanted it to feel like an episode of Behind the Music, as if you were hearing it from the people directly. That there was no filter. The conclusion I came to was that it had to be an oral history."
In a guest post for Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine, Taylor Jenkins Reid explains that the band Daisy Jones & the Six was influenced by Fleetwood Mac, after the author watched one of their concerts on television.
She wrote: "[W]hen I decided I wanted to write a book about rock 'n' roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey [Buckingham] watched Stevie [Nicks] sing 'Landslide.' How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them. I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."
When will the 'Daisy Jones & the Six' show come out?
In 2020, Hello Sunshine confirmed they are producing a 13-episode miniseries for Amazon based on the book, giving fans a chance to experience the music and larger-than-life personalities of the book characters onscreen. The cast for the show has already been announced, with Zola star and Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough playing the titular Daisy.
Also rounding out the cast are Camila Morrone (Valley Girl) as Camila Dunne, Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games) as Billy Dunne, Suki Waterhouse (Love, Rosie) as Karen Sirko, Nabiyah Be (Black Panther) as Simone Jackson, Will Harrison as Graham Dunne, and Josh Whitehouse (Poldark) as Eddie Roundtree. The show, like the book, will follow the band's rise to fame in Los Angeles, as well as their internal collapse and fall from grace.
Daisy Jones & the Six is currently in production, and there is no anticipated release date yet. Fans will have to keep their fingers crossed and hope for news soon!