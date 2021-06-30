Is Daisy Jones & the Six a Real Band? Fans of the Book Want to Know

In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2019, author Taylor Jenkins Reid described that she wanted the experience of the book to feel immersive.

While the band is indeed fictional, Reid said, "I wanted you to feel immersed in it, and not like you were reading fiction, but like you were there."

She continued: "For me, the best way to do that was to mimic what I would argue is the best medium for stories about rock, which is a rock documentary. I wanted it to feel like an episode of Behind the Music, as if you were hearing it from the people directly. That there was no filter. The conclusion I came to was that it had to be an oral history."