'Daisy Jones & the Six' Brings Viewers to LA in the '70s — Was It Filmed There?

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & The Six follows the titular rock band in the 1970s. The musical-drama limited series, which is presented in documentary style, details their rise to unimaginable fame and explores the reason behind their abrupt split at the height of their success.

The narrative will almost immediately capture the attention of its audience, seeing as it brings them along for the ride in Los Angeles in the '70s — talk about iconic. Speaking of LA, was the series filmed there? Stick around to find out where Daisy Jones & The Six was filmed.

Where was 'Daisy Jones & The Six' filmed?

Principal photography was set to begin in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down production (and the world) for nearly a year and a half. Despite the distance, the delay allowed the cast to improve upon their musical abilities and become a real band through music lessons and weekly Zoom catch-ups.

And, on Sept. 27, 2021, filming for Daisy Jones & The Six kicked off at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. A large portion of the show was also filmed on location in Los Angeles, per executive producer Lauren Neustadter. In December 2022, she told Vanity Fair that they "took the Sunset Strip and brought it back to the '70s." Lauren added that they also filmed at the Whiskey and the Viper Room (the latter of which was transformed into the crummy Filthy McNasty's).

After a two-month shoot in the Los Angeles area, production headed to New Orleans to film the remainder of Daisy Jones & The Six. While there, the production design team —per the New York Times — revamped the 26,500-seat Tad Gormley Stadium to appear as if it were Soldier Field in Chicago, where the titular band's most significant concert occurs.

The show's production designer, Jessica Kender, spoke with the New York Times and stated, "because the look of the 1970s is so recognizable, details mattered." She then referenced a scene at a gas station, noting that it required the team to remove ethanol warnings on the pumps since they wouldn't have been there back then.

In May 2022, filming wrapped in New Orleans, and most involved with the series said goodbye. However, some of the cast and crew, including Riley Keough, headed to Greece to film a critical episode for Daisy Jones & The Six. Filming took place in Athens and on the Greek island of Hydra. On June 2, 2022, the actress announced filming had concluded.

Riley Keough said she had an "amazing" time filming 'Daisy Jones & The Six.'

At the world premiere, star Riley Keough spoke with People and recalled the "amazing" time she had while filming Daisy Jones & The Six. When asked what it was like to portray a singer as someone with such a huge family legacy in the music industry, Riley told the outlet, "it was amazing because I'm passionate about music and we had rehearsed for a year and a half."

Source: Prime Video Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in 'Daisy Jones & The Six'