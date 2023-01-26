Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Source: Prime Video Riley Keough Shines in 'Daisy Jones & the Six' — Does She Really Sing in the Show? By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 26 2023, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Although many book-to-screen adaptations are heading our way in 2023, we are arguably the most excited for Prime Video's musical drama series Daisy Jones & the Six. The upcoming miniseries, which is based on the eponymous best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, details the rise and fall of the titular rock band that took the world by storm in the 1970s.

On Jan. 25, the teaser trailer debuted and offered fans the chance to hear the band, led by its two charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). As we bask in the glory of "Regret Me," many are dying to know — does Elvis Presley's granddaughter really sing in Daisy Jones & the Six? Keep reading to find out!

So, does Riley Keough sing in 'Daisy Jones & the Six'?

With her grandfather being the "King of Rock and Roll," it's no surprise that Riley Keough really does sing in Daisy Jones & the Six — there's no dubbing. In fact, all of the cast members play their own instruments in the series.

Ahead of the show's premiere, the entire cast and crew spoke with Vanity Fair and discussed what it was like making the limited series. One of the producers, Lauren Neustadter, said when it came to casting, Riley "was really passionate about everything and read the book and loved the book and was like, 'I want to be Daisy, I am Daisy.'"

They also discussed Riley's singing abilities; before landing the role of Daisy Jones, she hadn't sung much outside the shower, but she was ready to put in the work. The Caméra d'Or winner initially sent a video of herself quietly singing a Fleetwood Mac song, but the casting directors told her she needed to learn to belt if she wanted the role.

"I was like, what does that even mean?" Riley told Vanity Fair. "I didn’t even know how one gets to be able to sing loud. I went to a vocal coach and I was like, they need me to belt." Eventually, her agent suggested she try crooning Lady Gaga's Academy Award–winning song "Shallow" in her car "to get in the mindset."

"I was like, are you out of your mind, it's not an easy song to sing. I sounded so bad that I started crying. I was like, I can't do it, and when I can't do something it lights a fire in me to be able to do it," Riley said. "I was like, I have to do it. I'm gonna go to this vocal coach, and he's gonna teach me how to f--king belt, whatever I need to do to get this." She added, "It really became about pushing myself to do things I've never done before."