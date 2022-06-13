Elvis Presley's Cause of Death Has Been a Hotly Debated Topic for Decades

Unfortunately, for however legendary Elvis's career in music was, his time in the spotlight was quite short. This was thanks to the singer's untimely death at just 42 years old, which shocked millions of fans worldwide and left a massive void in the industry.

Now, with the release of Elvis, the feature film starring Austin Butler, a whole new generation is learning about "The King" and his life.

With that being said, what was Elvis's cause of death? Keep reading for all of the known details.