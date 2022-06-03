Elvis Was Notorious for His Voracious Appetite — Why Did He Eat So Much?

According to History, Elvis's heart attack may have been brought on by his addiction to prescription barbiturates. In fact, it was so bad that his former girlfriend, Linda Thompson, recalled in her 2016 memoir that she had saved his life more than once over the years.

"On too many occasions to count, during my years of loving and caring for him, I had found and attended to him in deathly compromising circumstances like the one Lisa [Marie] had just described," she said in the book.