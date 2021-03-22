Elvis Presley's Eldest Granddaughter Riley Keough Became a Death Doula After Her Brother's Suicide

You've probably heard the term doula before and associated it with a pregnant person. A birth doula is a trained professional whose job is to provide someone who is pregnant with emotional, physical, and informational support throughout their childbirth process. But, this is only one type of doula, and there are quite a few kinds of doulas that all serve different purposes.

Aside from birth doulas, there are also postpartum and antepartum doulas, who provide their services specifically for women going through pregnancy or after giving birth.

But doulas don't just work with women who are pregnant — there are also doulas who specialize in death. Find out exactly what this means, what type of work they do in this space, and which celebrity has recently become an official death doula by scrolling down.