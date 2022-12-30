See Your Favorite Books Come to Life in These TV and Film Adaptations in 2023
Every year, the entertainment industry produces adaptations of popular or viral literary favorites, many of which skyrocket their leading actors and actresses to instant fame. Some films and TV shows such as Jurassic Park or Killing Eve are so beloved many people forget that they are adaptations!
So, if you're someone who likes to say "the book was better than the movie," then these book-to-film and television adaptations of 2023 are perfect for you.
'The Lying Life of Adults'
This Italian miniseries based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name follows 12-year-old Giovanna in the 1990s. Giovanna embarks on a quest for self-discovery after being negatively compared to her Aunt Vittoria by her father.
The Lying Life of Adults will be available for streaming on Netflix on Jan. 4, 2023.
'The Pale Blue Eye'
The Pale Blue Eye is a film based on the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. The story is a fictionalized tale of murder and mystery set at the United States Military Academy at West Point during Edgar Allan Poe's (brief) tenure. Protagonist Augustus Landor, a former police detective, must investigate when a young cadet turns up dead and missing his heart.
The Pale Blue Eye will be available for streaming on Netflix on Jan. 6, 2023.
'The Mayfair Witches'
A sister show to the AMC adaptation of Interview With the Vampire, The Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Rowan Mayfair in an adaptation of Anne Rice's famous series about a family of witches in New Orleans.
The Mayfair Witches premieres on AMC on Jan. 8, 2023.
'A Man Called Otto'
Tom Hanks stars in the film adaptation of A Man Called Ove by Frederick Backman, retitled A Man Called Otto. The titular Otto is a curmudgeon and new widower who wishes to be left alone, intent on ending his own life. His constantly interrupting and kind-hearted neighbors have other plans, showing Otto a brighter side of life.
A Man Called Otto will premiere in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023.
'Lockwood & Co.'
Based on Jonathan Stroud's young adult book series of the same name, starting with The Screaming Staircase, this upcoming television series follows three renegade ghost-hunting teens in London on a series of adventures.
Lockwood & Co. will be available for streaming on Netflix on Jan. 27, 2023.
'Knock at the Cabin'
Paul Tremblay’s 2019 horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World has been adapted by M. Night Shyamalan and retitled Knock at the Cabin. The film's star-studded cast includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint. Gay couple Andrew and Eric and their adopted daughter Wen are taken hostage one day when their vacation gets a post-apocalyptic twist.
Knock at the Cabin premieres in theaters on Feb. 3, 2023.
'Daisy Jones and the Six'
The highly anticipated miniseries Daisy Jones and the Six is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid. The book and series will follow the fictional band Daisy Jones and the Six as they undergo a Fleetwood Mac-style implosion due to internal affairs and personal life drama.
Daisy Jones and the Six will stream on Prime Video on March 3, 2023.
'White House Plumbers'
The upcoming HBO Max miniseries White House Plumbers is partially based on the 2007 memoir Integrity written by Egil Krogh and his son. Egil was an American lawyer infamous for being a part of the Nixon administration and later imprisoned for his involvement in the Watergate Affair. The series will follow a wider look at the "White House Plumbers" or the White House Special Investigations Unit.
White House Plumbers will be available for streaming on HBO Max in March 2023.
'Salem's Lot'
Based on Stephen King's classic novel of the same name, this film adaptation of Salem's Lot was originally supposed to be released in September 2022. The film follows Ben Mears, a writer returning to his home of Jerusalem's Lot, which he discovers is being preyed upon by a vampire.
Salem's Lot will premiere in theaters in April 2023.
'Love Again'
Based on the 2007 novel Text For You — It’s All Coming Back to Me by Sofie Cramer, Love Again follows widower Mira Ray as she sends texts to her husband's old phone, unaware the number has been reassigned. A journalist, Rob, has the phone and enlists the help of megastar Celine Dion to help meet Mira in person — and win her heart.
Love Again will premiere in theaters on May 12, 2023.
'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'
The Last Voyage of the Demeter is based upon the "Captain's Log" chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula, in which the titular character is on a sea voyage where dark and mysterious happenings occur.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter will premiere in theaters on Aug. 11, 2023.
'A Haunting in Venice'
Based on Agatha Christie's 1969 novel Hallowe'en Party, A Haunting in Venice finds famed detective Hercule Poirot retired but drawn back into the mystery-solving game to solve a murder at a séance.
A Haunting in Venice will premiere in theaters on Sept. 15, 2023.
'Dune: Part Two'
The sequel to 2021's Dune and a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, Dune: Part Two adds several powerhouse actors to its cast including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.
Dune: Part Two will premiere in theaters on Nov. 3, 2023.
'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'
Based on the global phenomenon and Hunger Games prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, this film follows President Coriolanus Snow as a Hunger Games mentor as he grapples between his feelings for mentee Lucy Gray Baird and his ambitions.
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will premiere in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023.
'Wonka'
Serving as a prequel to the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, Wonka is a musical fantasy film that follows the early life of eccentric candy maker Willy Wonka, with Timothée Chalamet in the titular role.
Wonka will premiere in theaters on Dec. 15, 2023.
'The Color Purple'
Based on Alice Walker's 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name and the 2005 stage musical, The Color Purple follows the lives of two sisters, Celie and Nettie, through their difficult childhood, separation, and subsequent reunion in adulthood.
The Color Purple will premiere in theaters on Dec. 20, 2023.
Here are some book-to-film and television adaptations set for release in 2023 with no specific release date yet.
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Three Women
- Red, White & Royal Blue
- Lessons in Chemistry
- The Three Body Problem
- The Power
- The Last Thing He Told Me
- American Born Chinese
- All The Light We Cannot See