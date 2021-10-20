Celine Dion Has Canceled Dates for Her Las Vegas Residency Due to Health Issues

Celine Dion Has Canceled Dates for Her Las Vegas Residency Due to Health IssuesBy Kori Williams
Oct. 20 2021, Published 2:17 p.m. ET
Iconic singer Celine Dion has been a staple in the music industry for what feels like forever. Her talent and voice have spanned generations and there's no denying that she has moved countless people on an emotional level. But now, fans are worried about her health.
Over the years, fans have become increasingly concerned about Celine, questioning whether she's too thin or how she's dealing with the death of her late husband, René Angélil. Some people even speculated she had died in a plane crash. But now, she's experiencing different health issues that have caused her to cancel upcoming shows. What's going on? Here's what we know.
Celine Dion's health issues have caused her to cancel Las Vegas shows.
Celine has had to delay her new residency in Las Vegas at the Resorts World Theatre. Today says that according to a press release, she has been having "severe and persistent muscle spasms, which are preventing her from performing."
Although Celine has a medical team looking out for her, her symptoms are "prohibiting her" from rehearsing for the new show. As a result, performances planned for 2021, as well as those scheduled for January and February, have been canceled and refunds have been issued.
On her Instagram, Celine addressed the cancelation by sharing a picture of the press release. "I’m heartbroken by this," she wrote in the caption. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words." The shows would have begun on Nov. 5, 2021.
Celine continued her post by saying that she feels like she's letting down everyone she's worked with to make the shows a reality. She also apologized to her fans but acknowledged that she has to focus on getting better.
The cancelation applies to all of Celine's shows between Nov. 5 and Nov. 20, as well as those scheduled between Jan. 19 and Feb. 5 of 2022. Her world tour, however, which had been canceled due to the pandemic, is still scheduled for March 2022.
What sickness does Celine Dion have?
As of now, no specific details on Celine's illness have been given. It's possible that the singer and her team don't yet know exactly what's going on. But hopefully, her health issues won't keep her away from Vegas for long. This set of shows would be her third residency in the city. According to her website, her previous two residencies brought in 4.5 million fans.
Celine has also spoken about why she loves performing in Vegas. "Vegas had given us, my family and I, an opportunity for me to be a mom, for them to be kids, for me to perform for my fans and to practice my passion, and every night come home," she said in a 2021 interview with Today. "That is rare."
This latest residency would have also been the first time Celine performed at Resorts World, the newest hotel on the Las Vegas strip. When the residency was first announced, she was said to be performing with Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan. Given the recent cancelation, it's unclear if the dates with her special guests will be rescheduled.