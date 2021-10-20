Celine Dion Has Canceled Dates for Her Las Vegas Residency Due to Health Issues

Iconic singer Celine Dion has been a staple in the music industry for what feels like forever. Her talent and voice have spanned generations and there's no denying that she has moved countless people on an emotional level. But now, fans are worried about her health.

Over the years, fans have become increasingly concerned about Celine, questioning whether she's too thin or how she's dealing with the death of her late husband, René Angélil. Some people even speculated she had died in a plane crash . But now, she's experiencing different health issues that have caused her to cancel upcoming shows. What's going on? Here's what we know.

Celine Dion's health issues have caused her to cancel Las Vegas shows.

Celine has had to delay her new residency in Las Vegas at the Resorts World Theatre. Today says that according to a press release, she has been having "severe and persistent muscle spasms, which are preventing her from performing." Although Celine has a medical team looking out for her, her symptoms are "prohibiting her" from rehearsing for the new show. As a result, performances planned for 2021, as well as those scheduled for January and February, have been canceled and refunds have been issued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

On her Instagram, Celine addressed the cancelation by sharing a picture of the press release. "I’m heartbroken by this," she wrote in the caption. "My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words." The shows would have begun on Nov. 5, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement