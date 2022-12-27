Kick off the New Year With These January 2023 New Book Releases
A new year means new resolutions and goals, so why not make one of your New Year's resolutions to read more books? And what better way to get a jump start on your TBR pile than to check out these new book releases of January 2023?
Distractify is here to help you discover your new favorite book with our list, but keep in mind this list is also not exhaustive.
'A Ruinous Fate' by Kaylie Smith (Young Adult)
Debut author Kaylie Smith's A Ruinous Fate follows witch Calliope Rosewood, whose streak of bad luck has pushed her into hiding with her two best friends after abandoning her coven. The catch? An ancient artifact known as Witch’s Dice has cursed her to be the subject of a prophecy that could destroy her world forever.
A Ruinous Fate will be published on Jan. 3, 2023.
'Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute' by Talia Hibbert (Young Adult)
In Talia Hibbert's latest romcom, Bradley and Celine's academic rivalry comes to a head when the duo finds themselves on the same survival course in the woods. Now, the ex-best friends must learn to navigate the environment — and each other — to win a grand prize.
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute will be published on Jan. 3, 2023.
'The Daughters of Izdihar' by Hadeer Elsbai
In this Egyptian-inspired fantasy by debut author Hadeer Elsbai, Nehal, a waterweaver, and Giorgina, an earthweaver, are inexplicably drawn together by a women's rights group known as The Daughters of Izdihar. However, as the pair fight for their rights, a war looms in the background, and the pair find themselves struggling to keep their freedom.
The Daughters of Izdihar will be published on Jan. 3, 2023.
'The Stolen Heir' by Holly Black (Young Adult)
From the world of The Cruel Prince trilogy comes The Stolen Heir, which centers around young Prince Oak, the heir to Elfhame, now a teen. When Oak rescues Suren, the child queen of the Court of Teeth, the two must forge an unlikely alliance to prevent Suren's mother from exacting revenge against the fae world at large.
The Stolen Heir will be published on Jan. 3, 2023.
'Hell Bent' by Leigh Bardugo
The sequel to Ninth House, Hell Bent follows Galaxy "Alex" Stern as she navigates her sophomore year at Yale while also trying to rescue Daniel Arlington "Darlington" from the underworld. As it turns out, the road to Hell might not be paved with good intentions.
Hell Bent will be published on Jan. 10, 2023.
'All the Dangerous Things' by Stacy Willingham
Isabelle Drake's worst fears came to life when her son, Mason, disappeared from his crib while she and her husband were in the next room. After agreeing to be interviewed by a true crime podcaster in hopes of uncovering buried clues, the podcaster's niche interest in Isabelle's past makes her begin to question her recollection of the night Mason disappeared.
All Dangerous Things will be published on Jan. 10, 2023.
'City of Nightmares' by Rebecca Schaeffer (Young Adult)
In City of Nightmares, 19-year-old Ness is living in a place where Nightmares are monstrous creatures that roam the streets of Newham. She'll do anything to avoid becoming a victim, including joining a cult known as the Friends of the Restful Soul. But when she needs help from a Nightmare boy to uncover a hidden truth, the two unlikely friends must work together before time runs out.
City of Nightmares will be published on Jan. 10, 2023.
'Cool. Awkward. Black.' edited by Karen Strong (Young Adult)
In this short story anthology, celebrated YA authors such as Kalynn Bayron, Terry J. Benton-Walker, Roseanne A. Brown, Elise Bryant, Tracy Deonn, and more contribute stories to recognize Black teens with niche interests breaking the mold, one story at a time!
Cool. Awkward. Black. will be published on Jan. 10, 2023.
'For Lamb' by Lesa Cline-Ransome (Young Adult)
In Lesa Cline-Ransome's powerful historical fiction novel, Lamb and her family are living in 1930s Mississippi when she strikes up a friendship with Marny, the daughter of the local optometrist. Lamb and Marny's interracial friendship quickly turns tragic in this powerful and heartbreaking novel that pays homage to female victims of white supremacy.
For Lamb will be published on Jan. 10, 2023.
'As You Walk on By' by Julian Winters (Young Adult)
Described as The Breakfast Club meets Can't Hardly Wait, this contemporary rom-com follows Theo, whose future after high school is locked. Now, he just wants the perfect Prom ... until his public prom-posal goes awry at a party. As he seeks refuge upstairs, several of his class members slowly begin to accumulate in the quiet bedroom, talking about their hopes and fears for the future.
As You Walk on By will be published on Jan. 17, 2023.
'How to Sell a Haunted House' by Grady Hendrix
When Louise and Mark Joyner's parents die during the coronavirus pandemic, the siblings are heartbroken. As the pandemic ends, are both in economic turmoil, with one shared asset between them: their childhood home. However, before their parents died, they nailed the attic door shut and put newspaper over the windows ... indicating something far more sinister lurks within.
How to Sell a Haunted House will be published on Jan. 17, 2023.
'The Fraud Squad' by Kyla Zhao (Young Adult)
Working-class woman Samantha Song aspires to employment with a high-fashion magazine but is currently stuck in a dull PR firm. Samantha lives vicariously through her wealthy coworker, Anya Chen, until the fallen son of Singaporean high society, Timothy Kingston, needs her help. The trio works together to secure Samantha a spot with the in-crowd, but will her status be everything she thought?
The Fraud Squad will be published on Jan. 17, 2023.
'Godkiller' by Hannah Kaner
Kissen is a godkiller and great at her job. But a chance encounter with Skediceth, the god of white lies, and a little noble girl on the run might make her reconsider her occupation. Elogast has purged the city of thousands of shrines before laying down his sword, but when a summons from the King sends him on a quest, Kissen and Elogast are put on a collision course neither of them could have anticipated.
Godkiller will be published on Jan. 19, 2023.
'The Black Queen' by Jumata Emill (Young Adult)
Nova Albright was going to be the first Black homecoming queen at Lovett High — until she died. Her best friend, Duchess Simmons, suspects Tinsley McArthur, a white legacy student with an obvious motive. Although Duchess's father is the town's first Black police chief, Duchess knows that if she wants Nova's murder solved, she will have to do it herself.
The Black Queen will be published on Jan. 31, 2023.
'She Is a Haunting' by Trang Thanh Tran (Young Adult)
When Jade Nguyen's estranged father promises her college money in exchange for five weeks with him in Vietnam, Jade can't say no. However, the house in which he lives is a French colonial-style manor with a mysterious ghost leaving her warnings. Ba and her sister, Lily, don't believe her, but with a little help from a friend, Jade is determined to prove the house is more sinister than it appears.
She Is a Haunting will be published on Jan. 31, 2023.
'The Davenports' by Krystal Marquis (Young Adult)
It's Chicago in the year 1910, and formerly enslaved William Davenport has turned his family into one of wealth and status. Inspired by the real-life tale of the Patterson family, the story follows eldest daughter Olivia, younger daughter Helen, and Davenport best friends Amy-Rose and Ruby as they navigate love, gender norms, familial obligations, race, and more.
The Davenports will be published on Jan. 31, 2023.