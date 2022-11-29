Get Cozy With These December 2022 New Book Releases
As the snow falls outside and the fire burns low, you'll want to be cozy inside with a good book. After all, December 2022 is finally here, which means whether you're frantically searching through bookstores for that perfect stocking stuffer or plane ride read. Luckily, there are plenty of new book releases to go around.
Please note, as always, that our list of new releases is by no means exhaustive! Don't forget to shop small this holiday season by checking out your local indie bookstore.
'Five Survive' by Holly Jackson (Young Adult)
From the author of A Good Girl's Guide to Murder comes another thriller you won't want to miss. In Five Survive, Red Kenny is on a road trip with four friends when their RV unexpectedly breaks down. With eight hours until dawn and no cell service, the group realizes they've been trapped on a lonely road with a killer stalking their every move. Will they survive the night?
Five Survive will be published on Dec. 6, 2022.
'Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion: A Novel' by Bushra Rehman
Set in a close-knit Pakistani American community in Queens, Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion follows Razia Mirza. When Razia and her friend Saima drift apart, she finds a new friend in the rebellious Taslima. Razia's rebelliousness begins to soar in new ways after she begins attending a private school in Manhattan. With Razia torn between who her family wants her to be and who she's meant to be, this is a gorgeous coming-of-age story.
Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion will be published on Dec. 6, 2022.
'A Dash of Salt and Pepper' by Kosoko Jackson
From the author of I’m So (Not) Over You comes another charming rom-com that will put you in good spirits all holiday season long. In A Dash of Salt and Pepper, Xavier Reynolds is getting out of his breakup blues and aspires to be a prep chef in the trendiest restaurant in town: The Wharf. It helps that Logan O’Hare, The Warf's head chef, is in desperate need of help — and he's single!
A Dash of Salt and Pepper will be published on Dec. 6, 2022.
'The Light Pirate' by Lily Brooks-Dalton
When a powerful hurricane threatens a family on the Florida coast, Kirby Lowe and his family prepare for the worst. In the midst of the storm, his wife gives birth to an unusual child, named Wanda, who is forever linked between the catastrophic climate and the destruction of the world.
The Light Pirate publishes on Dec. 6, 2022.
'Well Traveled' by Jen DeLuca
Attorney Louisa "Lulu" Malone thinks she has her life together, but when her cousin Mitch introduces her to the world of Renaissance Faires, it's the perfect escape from reality Lulu needs in an increasingly stressful world. Enter: Dex MacLean, a guitarist and Faire staple with charm for miles. When Lulu and Dex become unexpected traveling companions, will their differences bring them together or pull them apart?
Well Traveled will be published on Dec. 6, 2022.
'All the Dark Places' by Terri Parlato
In this gripping debut, Molly Bradley is celebrating her husband Jay''s fortieth birthday when the unthinkable happens: She wakes the next morning to find his throat slashed. Teaming up with Detective Rita Myers, the duo attempt to unravel Jay's secrets and who the killer will go after next.
All the Dark Places will be published on Dec. 27, 2022.
'Nine Liars' by Maureen Johnson (Young Adult)
Audiences return to Ellingham Academy and its favorite detective, Stevie Bell, in Nine Liars. Now that she's solved the mystery of Truly Devious, her boyfriend David invited her to England to try another cold case, this one from the 1990s. The case involves a group of friends whose hide-and-seek game goes awry when two members are found murdered with an ax. Will Stevie unmask another killer?
Nine Liars will be published on Dec. 27, 2022.