These Highly Anticipated Book Releases in August 2022 Will Leave You Wanting More
In the words of Taylor Swift, "August slipped away like a moment in time." Although the months between summer and a new school year seem to be flying by, there's one thing that will never change: an influx of new and exciting books! You won't want to miss all the exciting new debut novels and sequels being released in August 2022.
Please note — this list is by no means exhaustive!
Husband Material by Alexis Hall (Adult)
The highly-anticipated sequel to Boyfriend Material, Husband Material follows Luc and Oliver as they watch everyone around them getting married. Although their path to love wasn't easy, after attending four weddings and a funeral, will these two walk down the aisle after all?
Husband Material will be available on August 2, 2022.
'How to Date a Superhero (And Not Die Trying)' by Cristina Fernandez (Young Adult)
Astrid has her whole life together: plans for college, extra-curriculars, and classes all laid out in a roadmap to success. But when her ex-boyfriend Max Martin crashes back into her life, Astrid's carefully laid plans change. And when a supervillain crashes into her apartment one night looking for him, Astrid realizes the truth: Max is a superhero. Now, she must balance college, love, and a secret identity.
How to Date a Superhero (And Not Die Trying) will be released on August 2, 2022.
'Dauntless' by Elisa A. Bonnin (Young Adult)
In this Filipino-inspired fantasy, Seri's role in life is to protect the People from being hunted by beasts that prowl the forests at night. As an assistant to Eshai Unbroken, a young commander with a mythical reputation, Seri knows how difficult it is to keep the beasts at bay — until one day, when Seri meets Tsana, a girl from the unknown world who can communicate with the beasts. As their worlds verge on the brink of war, Seri must find a way to make peace.
Dauntless will be available on August 2, 2022.
'Blood Like Fate' by Liselle Sambury (Young Adult)
The exciting sequel to Blood Like Magic, Blood Like Fate, follows Voya Thomas as a fully-fledged witch. However, with Voya now the Matriarch of her family's coven, she must balance dealing with loss, being a good leader, losing the love of her life forever, and facing a terrifying futuristic nightmare. She must use the full extent of her powers to bring her shattered community together before it's too late.
Blood Like Fate will be released on August 9, 2022.
'You're Invited' by Amanda Jayatissa (Adult)
This thriller follows Amaya, who is invited to her former friend Kaavi's over-the-top wedding in Sri Lanka. Even worse, the groom happens to be her ex-boyfriend. Amaya resolves to stop the wedding at any cost, but when mysterious circumstances lead to Kaavi's disappearance, Amaya begins to wonder if the wedding is a set up for something more sinister.
You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa will be released on August 9, 2022.
'The Undead Truth of Us' by Britney S. Lewis (Young Adult)
When Zharie Young's mother becomes a zombie before her death, she doesn't understand why. Suddenly, Z sees zombies everywhere. When a new boy, Bo, moves into her building, she initially wants nothing to do with him — until he becomes a half-zombie right before her eyes. If getting to know Bo unlocks answers about her own mother's death, she's happy to get closer and, in the process, learns more about herself.
The Undead Truth of Us will be released on August 9, 2022.
'Babel, or The Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators' Revolution' by R.F. Kuang (Adult)
In 1828, Robin Swift is brought to London by the mysterious Professor Lovell. There, he trains for the day he’ll enroll in Oxford University’s prestigious Royal Institute of Translation — also known as Babel. Babel utilizes the art of manifesting the meaning lost in translation using enchanted silver bars, but this has a downside: unparalleled power to the British Empire. As his studies progress, Robin wonders: Can powerful institutions be changed from within, or does revolution always require violence?
Babel will be released on August 23, 2022.
'Reluctant Immortals' by Gwendolyn Kiste (Adult)
Set in 1967, Reluctant Immortals follows Bertha and Lucy, who have escaped their abusers (Mr. Rochester and Dracula, respectively) to live a quiet life in San Francisco. However, when the two men unexpectedly return to their lives, the young women have to navigate toxic relationships, love, and claiming their own destinies.
Reluctant Immortals will be released on August 23, 2022.
'Lightlark' by Alex Aster (Young Adult)
Every 100 years, the island of Lightlark appears to host the Centennial, a deadly game that only the rulers of six realms are invited to play. Winning the Centennial means breaking the curse that has plagued your realm for eternity. Isla Crown is the young ruler of Wildling, a realm of temptresses. She must survive deadly games for the future of her people — even if survival costs her everything else.
Lightlark will be released on August 23, 2022.
'The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches' by Sangu Mandanna (Adult)
Mika Moon feels isolated as one of the few witches in Britain. To alleviate her loneliness, Mika posts videos "pretending" to be a witch anonymously ... until an unexpected message begging for help to teach three witches magic catches her attention. Now, Mika knows not only three witches-in-training but an assortment of professors and one prickly librarian, Jamie. When danger comes knocking, will Mika be able to protect her found family from evil?
The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches releases August 23, 2022.
'Belladonna' by Adalyn Grace (Young Adult)
19-year-old orphan Signa is the surviving heir to a fortune that's left her caretakers dead in its pursuit. Her last surviving relatives are the Hawthornes, whose patriarch throws parties mourning his late wife, his daughter suffers from mysterious illness, and his son is attempting to salvage the family reputation. When Mrs. Hawthorne's ghost alleges she was poisoned, Signa enlists a stable boy and Death himself to help her race against the clock.
Belladonna will be released on August 30, 2022
'The Final Gambit' by Jennifer Lynn Barnes (Young Adult)
The final chapter in the Hawthorne trilogy, Avery Kylie Grambs must solve one last riddle from an unexpected source before she inherits billions. With the paparazzi dogging her every step, danger lurking, and the mysterious yet magnetic Hawthorne sons at her side, Avery must pull off one last "very risky gamble" before time runs out.
The Final Gambit will be released on August 30, 2022.
'Carrie Soto is Back' by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Adult)
Tennis player Carrie Soto's fierce ambition has made her a popular tennis player and unpopular dinner companion. Six years after her retirement from the sport, Carrie watches all her world records get shattered by a new player, Nicki Chan. Immediately, Carrie resolves to come out of retirement for one last year to reclaim her record. Another hurdle in her victory lap: training with Bowe Huntley, an old almost-love that fizzled out too soon.
Carrie Soto is Back will be released on August 30, 2022.
'The Dragon's Promise' by Elizabeth Lim (Young Adult)
The sequel to Six Crimson Cranes, The Dragon's Promise follows Princess Shiori as she attempts to honor her word and return the dragon's pearl to its rightful owner. Now, she must journey to the kingdom of dragons, fend off thieves eager for the pearl, and maintain her appearance as a perfect princess to dissuade those who see the magic in her blood as a weakness, not a strength.
The Dragon's Promise releases August 30, 2022.