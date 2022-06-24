At the Beach or at Home, These New Book Releases in July 2022 Are Perfect for You
Summer is the perfect time to read by the pool or on the commuter train to work. You never know what exciting thriller or sweet romance is waiting to become your new favorite book!
Don't miss these adult and young adult new releases in July 2022, and keep in mind this list is by no means exhaustive.
'The Darkening' by Sunya Mara (Young Adult)
As the daughter of revolutionaries, Vesper Vale must do the unthinkable to save her father from the same curse that took her mother: infiltrate the prince's elite guard of soldier-sorcerers. Armed with dangerous magic, Vesper learns that there's more to the story of her mother's death. She'll either have to trust the prince or walk into the Storm herself.
The Darkening will be published on July 5, 2022.
'Acts of Violet' by Margarita Montimore (Adult)
A decade ago, magician Violet Volk vanished mid-act. In the meantime, her sister Sasha has been quietly managing their mother's hair salon and trying to escape the long shadow cast by her sister. Podcaster Cameron Frank is a Violet devotee who has many questions for Sasha, and Sasha's daughter Quinn is searching for answers as well. Can Sasha confront the uncomfortable truths about her sister?
Acts of Violet will be published on July 5, 2022.
'What Souls Are Made of' by Tasha Suri (Young Adult)
This retelling of Wuthering Heights follows Heathcliff, the son of an Indian sailor who arrives on the Yorkshire moors feeling more and more ostracized. He resides in the home of Catherine, whose father is attempting to mold her into a young lady of society, even if she longs for something else. When Catherine's father dies, the relationship between the two threatens to unravel, but can they withstand the test of time?
What Souls Are Made Of will be published on July 5, 2022.
'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow' by Gabrielle Zevin (Adult)
During his junior year at Harvard, Sam Masur spots his childhood friend Sadie Green across a crowded subway platform. The pair reunite and, before they even graduate college, create a blockbuster film called Ichigo. But their genius and childhood dreams won't shield them from the real world forever in a story that spans over 30 years of joy and heartbreak.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow will be published on July 5, 2022.
'Our Wives Under the Sea' by Julia Armfield (Adult)
When marine biologist Leah's submarine sinks to the bottom of the ocean, her wife Miri doesn't expect her to return. After Leah resurfaces, Miri watches the way she wanders absently around the home, turning on the taps and behaving oddly. Now, Miri must search for answers to her wife's research and hope they reveal what happened when Leah was submerged.
Our Wives Under the Sea will be released on July 12, 2022.
'They Drown Our Daughters' by Katrina Monroe (Adult)
Meredith Strand and her daughter return to Meredith's childhood home of Cape Disappointment after a chaotic divorce. However, Cape Disappointment has long been rumored to be haunted. But when something malevolent reaches for Meredith's daughter the same way it reached for her, will the Stand women avoid the lure of the ocean's call?
They Drown Our Daughters will be published on July 12, 2022.
'A Heavy Dose of Allison Tandy' by Jeff Bishop (Young Adult)
The summer before college, Cam only has one thing on his mind: winning back Allison Tandy, who dumped him the year before. When Ally is comatose after a car accident and Cam tears his ACL, he becomes upset that his ex might not survive. Taking his pain medication summons hallucinations of his ex, and Cam realizes that he might get to profess his love after all — just not in the way he expected.
A Heavy Dose of Allison Tandy will be published on July 12, 2022.
'Wake the Bones' by Elizabeth Kilycone (Young Adult)
Laurel Ealy dropped out of college to spend the rest of her life as a taxidermist and work on the family farm. Instead, a devil from her past returns to haunt her as he did her mother, leaving Laurel to unravel her mother's complicated legacy and her magic. Not to mention, the woods around the farm have awakened, with unspeakable horrors to follow ...
Wake the Bones will be published on July 12, 2022.
'Circling Back to You' by Julie Tieu (Adult)
Candace Lim has moved from data entry to sales whiz, but her estranged, elderly father haunts her consciousness. Candace's favorite co-worker Matt Escanilla is a top broker with an unsuccessful love life whose Filipino family is constantly urging him to settle down. During a business trip, the pair hatch a scheme for Candace to pose as Matt's girlfriend to appease his family, but just when life has settled into a new normal, new promotions threaten to rip them apart.
Circling Back to You will be published on July 12, 2022.
'Just Like Home' by Sarah Gailey (Adult)
When Vera Crowder's mother summons her home, Vera can't say no. Reluctant to return to the childhood home haunted by her father's serial killer crimes, Vera returns anyway, to discover a stranger in the guest house. However, when notes in her father's handwriting begin appearing around the house, the artist insists he isn't the one leaving them. There are secrets in the foundation of the house, and this time, Vera will uncover every one.
Just Like Home will be published on July 19, 2022.
'The Daughter of Doctor Moreau' by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Adult)
This retelling of Island of Dr. Moreau revolves around researcher Carlota Moreau, the daughter of a researcher who might be a genius — or a madman. The island on which she performs research is a haven amid a conflict on the Yucatan Peninsula. When Eduardo Lizalde, the charming son of Moreau's benefactors, the Lizaldes, comes to stay on the island, his presence sets off a dangerous chain reaction.
The Daughter of Doctor Moreau will be published on July 19, 2022.
'Blackwater' by Jeannette Arroyo and Ren Graham (Young Adult)
In the spooky town of Blackwater, Maine, no one expected Tony Price, track star, to become friends with Eli Hirsch, a quiet boy with an autoimmune disorder. The pair's unlikely friendship (and maybe a little more) is forged in the face of werewolf curses, ghostly fishermen, and lots of high school drama. Will their partnership withstand a supernatural mystery and high school?
Blackwater will be published on July 19, 2022.
'Long Story Short' by Serena Kaylor (Young Adult)
Homeschooled Beatrice Quinn is a math whiz, but making friends isn't her forte. When her parents force her to attend the Connecticut Shakespearean Summer Academy, she makes friends with a group of eclectic theater kids. However, she has also made an enemy of the gorgeous British son of the camp's founders. Beatrice must spend the summer navigating new relationships, and more than her fair share of Shakespeare, to prove she is ready for anything life has to offer.
Long Story Short will be published on July 26, 2022.
'Boys I Know' by Anna Gracia (Young Adult)
June Chu is a high school senior trying to navigate her mother's expectations and her remaining year of high school all at once. Instead of trying to appease her mother's rigid standards, June focuses on sorting out her messy love life by getting into a relationship with one boy after getting out of a situation-ship with another. When June has to choose between her agenda and her mother's, will their relationship be frayed beyond repair?
Boys I Know will be published on July 26, 2022.
'Beasts of Ruin' by Ayana Gray (Young Adult)
In the highly anticipated sequel to Beasts of Prey, Koffi has saved the city and the boy she loves. However, now that she is a servant to the god of death, Koffi must learn to survive by embracing her new, dangerous gifts. Ekon is alive but cast out from the only life he's ever known. Koffi and Ekon must work together to reunite, even if it means crossing the sea, earth, and the gods themselves.
Beasts of Ruin will be published on July 26, 2022.
'The Witchery' by S. Isabelle (Young Adult)
When Logan arrives at the Mesmortes Coven Academy in Haelsford, Fla., she's convinced it's secretly a Hellmouth. At the academy, she's taken in by the Red Three: Iris, Thalia, and Jailah. As the Haunting Season approaches, wolves rise from the swamp to kill, forcing humans and witches to work together to survive. But when students start turning up dead, the group realizes it is up to them to save the school and themselves.
The Witchery will be published on July 26, 2022.